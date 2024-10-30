New FanDuel users can get $150 in bonus bets with a successful $5 bet

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new users the opportunity to get $150 in bonus bets and a three-month complimentary trial of NBA League Pass. The initial bet can be placed on any sport, including the NBA.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Wednesday’s busy schedule features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Read on to learn more about this unique promotion from FanDuel, one of the industry’s leading sportsbooks.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

Place a successful first wager of $5 to redeem $150 in bonus bets, courtesy of FanDuel. Win or lose, bettors will also receive a promotional code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass. Cashed out wagers are ineligible.

Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of the first bet winning. These are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with another promo. The initial stake is not included in any cash winnings.

There is a limit of one promotion bonus per person. To be eligible, bettors must be at least 18 years old and located in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What to know about NBA League Pass

This subscription service gives customers around-the-clock access to the NBA, including out-of-market games, highlights and customizable stats. Customers can toggle between home and road broadcasts, giving them plenty of flexibility as they watch their favorite team.

Monthly, seasonal and annual packages are available.

Cancel before the end of the trial period to avoid being charged. Otherwise, NBA League Pass will automatically renew at the then-current subscription rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

Choose any sport to unlock this unique two-part offer from FanDuel. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. Provide a valid email address and verify personal information, including age and location.

Deposit $5

Place a $5 qualifying wager. All sports are eligible, and there is no minimum odds requirement.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Win and receive $150 in bonus bets and a promotional code for a complimentary three-month trial of NBA League Pass. Lose and FanDuel will still issue the NBA League Pass promo code but not any bonus bets. Bonus bets are valid for seven days.

What can one bet on?

Unlock FanDuel’s latest welcome offer with a bet on the NBA. More than half the league is in action on Wednesday, including the Lakers as James returns home to Cleveland (7 p.m. ET). James, of course, spent two stints spanning 11 seasons with the Cavaliers. The Akron, Ohio, native led the franchise to its first NBA title in 2016.

The Lakers are off to a 3-1 start under new coach JJ Redick, looking vastly improved from last season’s 47-win squad. Anthony Davis has had a big hand in that resurgence, averaging a league-best 32.8 points through four games. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are 4-0 for the first time since 2016-17. They rank first in the league in field-goal percentage (52.8) and third in scoring (123.5 points per game).

Oddsmakers at FanDuel like Cleveland’s chances of staying unbeaten, listing the Cavaliers as 4.5-point favorites and -196 on the money line. The Lakers, on the other hand, are +164.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Lakers +172 +4.5 (-110) O 225 (-110) Cavaliers -205 -4.5 (-110) U 225 (-110)

FanDuel at a glance

FanDuel is one of the most widely used sportsbooks in the United States, and with good reason. There are a variety of offerings for bettors, including daily bonuses for the NBA, college football and NHL.

It takes only a few minutes to sign up, and bettors have ample ways to try and build bankroll. Start with FanDuel’s welcome offer, in which new customers can get $150 in bonus bets with a successful qualifying wager of $5.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

There’s a plethora of betting markets available, from conventional game bets (spread, money line, total) to player/team props and futures. Those in select locations can also access popular casino games (blackjack, roulette, slots), horse racing, daily fantasy contests and puzzle/skill games.

To enhance the betting experience, FanDuel offers live streaming and early cash out offers.