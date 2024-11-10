FanDuel Sportsbook’s promotion for Week 10 NFL games

Claim the latest welcome offer from FanDuel with a $5 bet on Sunday’s NFL action

The bulk of the Week 10 schedule is just about here and that means a chance to score $150 in bonus bets by placing a successful $5 wager on any game through FanDuel Sportsbook. Customers can get a three-month trial of NBA League Pass as well.

The best matchups for Sunday include the Kansas City Chiefs looking to stay unbeaten when they host the division-rival Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Washington Commanders and the 7-1 Detroit Lions traveling into the Lone Star State to take on the Houston Texans.

Below is a guide on how to redeem this FanDuel promotional offer as well as what’s available to bet on for Sunday.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the FanDuel welcome promo

Customers can claim $150 in bonus bets if their bet wins, plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass regardless of the bet’s outcome.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, cannot be combined with any other promotions, usually arrive within 72 hours and are valid for seven days. The initial stake is not included in any winnings and cashed out wagers are ineligible.

There is a limit of one bonus per person. To be eligible, bettors must be at least 18 years old and located in Washington, D.C., or at least 21 and older and physically present in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NBA League Pass

With NBA League Pass, fans can access out-of-market games, highlights and customizable statistics. Home and road broadcasts are available and allow users to choose between different telecasts. Monthly, seasonal and annual packages also are available.

Customers can cancel before the end of the trial period in order to avoid charges. Otherwise, NBA League Pass will renew at the subscription rate.

How to claim the FanDuel promo

A bet on any sport will activate the welcome offer. Below are more details on how bettors can start.

Click one of the “Claim Bonus” buttons on this page. Click “Join Now” and select a legal sports betting state. Enter the requested information including a valid email address. Choose a username and password. Deposit $5. Place a $5 qualifying wager. There is no minimum odds requirement. Win and collect $150 in bonus bets plus the three-month trial of NBA League Pass or lose and FanDuel will still issue the NBA League Pass promo code but not any bonus bets.

What to bet on at FanDuel

Here are a few NFL matchups worth following on Sunday:

Time Matchup Point spread Money line Total (over/under) 1 p.m. ET, CBS Denver Broncos +7.5 (-112) +300 Over 41.5 (-115) Kansas City Chiefs -7.5 (-108) -375 Under 41.5 (-105) 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (-104) +126 Over 44.5 (-114) Washington Commanders -2.5 (-118) -148 Under 44.5 (-106) 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Detroit Lions -3.5 (-104) -174 Over 49.5 (-110) Houston Texans +3.5 (-118) +146 Under 49.5 (-110)

Broncos (5-4) vs. Chiefs (8-0): Kansas City remains the NFL’s only undefeated team as Patrick Mahomes and company found a way to win last Monday night, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime. Now on a short week, its hosts Denver, which is trying to bounce back from a 41-10 loss at Baltimore. The Broncos boast a top-five defense against the run.

Pittsburgh (6-2) vs. Washington (7-2): A pair of two-loss teams on three-game winning streaks face off. The Commanders are off to their best start since 1996 thanks to rookie Jayden Daniels, who has compiled over 2,400 combined rushing and passing yards, while the Steelers have put up at least 400 total yards their last two games behind Russell Wilson.

Detroit (7-1) vs. Houston (6-3): The Lions are winners of their last six with the best record in the NFC and own the sixth-best rushing attack thanks to David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Texans offense struggled last time out as C.J. Stroud completed just 11 passes in a loss to the New York Jets. Houston’s defense is second-best in terms of total yards allowed.

FanDuel at a Glance

FanDuel is regarded as one of America’s best online sportsbooks for many reasons. It provides customers with promotions along with a range of markets at competitive odds. Users can bet on niche sports such as MMA and professional lacrosse, horse racing, casino games, daily fantasy contests and puzzle games for customers in select locations.

Sign-up is quick and the mobile app experience is seamless. Deposit methods range from debit and credit cards to PayPal and Venmo. It also is safe and easy to transfer funds and customer service reps are available all day for assistance.

There are promos tied to significant events year-round – the World Series, NBA and NFL playoffs to name a few – as well as odds boosts and bet insurance. FanDuel’s referral bonus program gives customers the chance to receive $50 in sportsbook bonuses for up to five people who join.