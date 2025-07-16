Inter Miami look to stay hot when they visit FC Cincinnati for an MLS clash on Wednesday evening. Lionel Messi and the Herons are fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference and look to extend their six-game unbeaten streak after topping Nashville SC 2-1 their last time out. Meanwhile, second-place Cincinnati looks to bounce back after a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Crew.

Kickoff from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The visitors are +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line in the latest FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami odds, while FC Cincinnati are +150 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could be way up.

Here are Sutton's best bets for FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami on Wednesday:

Over 3.5 goals (-110)

Inter Miami Over 1.5 goals (-140)

Lionel Messi 2+ shots on target (-160)

Over 3.5 goals (-110)

"The Herons have scored 2+ goals in six consecutive games, and I expect that trend to continue against FC Cincinnati, who just gave up four goals to the Columbus Crew on Saturday," Sutton said. "FC Cincinnati has also scored two or more goals in four straight league games, so I'm expecting a high-scoring affair when they host Inter Miami."



Over 3.5 total goals is listed at -110 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Get started at BetMGM here:

Inter Miami Over 1.5 goals (-140)

The Herons have only been held off the scoresheet twice in their last nine matches across all competitions, which were a scoreless draw against Al Ahly and a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup. Inter Miami has been spectacular against MLS opponents, scoring 44 goals, which ranks first in the Eastern Conference despite having three games in hand. Bet this at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Lionel Messi 2+ shots on target (-160)

Messi has recorded 16 goals and eight assists in 16 matches (15 starts) this MLS season. He has been in top form in league play, scoring a brace in five straight MLS matches and tallying three or more shots a game in the process.



"He's finished with 2+ shots on target in 10 consecutive MLS appearances, so I'm confident he'll finish with 2+ shots on target in a game where Inter Miami can make up ground in the Eastern Conference standings with a positive result," Sutton said. Wager at bet365 and get $150 in bonus bets now:

Want more soccer picks for Wednesday, July 16?

You've seen Brandt Sutton's best bets for FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.