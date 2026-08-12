FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Viktor Hovland at Memphis

Justin Rose looks to make it back to the win column as he looks to win his second consecutive FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship when he takes part in this week's event at TPC Southwind in Memphis. He won last year's event in a playoff over J.J. Spaun after shooting 16-under-par for the tournament. Despite that, he is at +6000 at FanDuel Sportsbook as he looks to go back-to-back in the event for the first time since Ernie Els in 1996 and 1997. Rose, 46, has 27 professional wins, including 13 victories on the PGA Tour. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5:
The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 7,288-yard course. Scottie Scheffler is the +480 odds-on favorite. He is followed by Rory McIlroy (+1300), Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2000). Before making any 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 54-50-8 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid at the best sports betting apps. You can only see the picks here.
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Top 2026 St. Jude Championship expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship predictions: He's fading Viktor Hovland, who is currently at 33-1.
"It was not that long ago that everyone saw Hovland defeat Scottie Scheffler on the very first playoff hole in a Monday finish at the Travelers Championship," Kannon said. "By many people's reaction, one would think that just happened last week as Hovland seems to be an especially popular choice this week in Memphis. He hasn't played a tournament in nearly a month.
"Certainly, his ball striking is as good as there is in the world but in this field, he is very middle-of-the-pack as far as Greens in Regulation, Scrambling, the 450-500 yard Par 4s, and in Hole Proximity over the last 24-rounds. A total struggle from Hovland this week would be a surprise but if I had to bet on a Top 15 Finish – I'd be taking the 'NO.'" See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 St. Jude Championship picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a giant longshot higher than 150-1 who is a great course fit. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 St. Jude Championship odds, favorites
See FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1800
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Cameron Young +2200
Sam Burns +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Ludvig Åberg +2700
Matt Fitzpatrick +2700
Justin Thomas +2700
Si Woo Kim +3000
Viktor Hovland +3300
Chris Gotterup +3300
Patrick Cantlay +3300
Russell Henley +3500
Jackson Koivun +4000
Robert MacIntyre +4500
Tom Kim +4500
Michael Brennan +4500
J.J. Spaun +4500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4500
Ryan Gerard +5000
Wyndham Clark +5000
Ben Griffin +5000
Min Woo Lee +5500
Maverick McNealy +6000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Kurt Kitayama +6500
Justin Rose +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Shane Lowry +6500
Alex Fitzpatrick +6500
Alex Smalley +7000
Sungjae Im +7000
Bud Cauley +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Jake Knapp +8000
Corey Conners +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Jordan Spieth +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Harris English +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Jordan Smith +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +12500
Brian Harman +12500
Michael Kim +12500
Sahith Theegala +12500
Harry Hall +12500
Nico Echavarria +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Sepp Straka +15000
Matt McCarty +17500
Ricky Castillo +17500
Max Homa +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Samuel Stevens +17500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500
Matti Schmid +25000
Pierceson Coody +35000
Aldrich Potgieter +50000
Patrick Rodgers +75000