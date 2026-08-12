FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Viktor Hovland at Memphis

Justin Rose looks to make it back to the win column as he looks to win his second consecutive FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship when he takes part in this week's event at TPC Southwind in Memphis. He won last year's event in a playoff over J.J. Spaun after shooting 16-under-par for the tournament. Despite that, he is at +6000 at FanDuel Sportsbook as he looks to go back-to-back in the event for the first time since Ernie Els in 1996 and 1997. Rose, 46, has 27 professional wins, including 13 victories on the PGA Tour. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5:

The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 7,288-yard course. Scottie Scheffler is the +480 odds-on favorite. He is followed by Rory McIlroy (+1300), Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2000). Before making any 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 54-50-8 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid at the best sports betting apps. You can only see the picks here.

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Top 2026 St. Jude Championship expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship predictions: He's fading Viktor Hovland, who is currently at 33-1.

"It was not that long ago that everyone saw Hovland defeat Scottie Scheffler on the very first playoff hole in a Monday finish at the Travelers Championship," Kannon said. "By many people's reaction, one would think that just happened last week as Hovland seems to be an especially popular choice this week in Memphis. He hasn't played a tournament in nearly a month.

"Certainly, his ball striking is as good as there is in the world but in this field, he is very middle-of-the-pack as far as Greens in Regulation, Scrambling, the 450-500 yard Par 4s, and in Hole Proximity over the last 24-rounds. A total struggle from Hovland this week would be a surprise but if I had to bet on a Top 15 Finish – I'd be taking the 'NO.'" See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 St. Jude Championship picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a giant longshot higher than 150-1 who is a great course fit. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 St. Jude Championship odds, favorites

See FedEx Cup Playoffs St. Jude Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Cameron Young +2200

Sam Burns +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Ludvig Åberg +2700

Matt Fitzpatrick +2700

Justin Thomas +2700

Si Woo Kim +3000

Viktor Hovland +3300

Chris Gotterup +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Russell Henley +3500

Jackson Koivun +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Tom Kim +4500

Michael Brennan +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Ryan Gerard +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Ben Griffin +5000

Min Woo Lee +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Rickie Fowler +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Alex Fitzpatrick +6500

Alex Smalley +7000

Sungjae Im +7000

Bud Cauley +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Corey Conners +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Jordan Spieth +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Harris English +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Jordan Smith +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Michael Kim +12500

Sahith Theegala +12500

Harry Hall +12500

Nico Echavarria +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Sepp Straka +15000

Matt McCarty +17500

Ricky Castillo +17500

Max Homa +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Samuel Stevens +17500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500

Matti Schmid +25000

Pierceson Coody +35000

Aldrich Potgieter +50000

Patrick Rodgers +75000