The highly-anticipated first NFL start for Fernando Mendzoa takes place on Sunday. Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, starts for the Raiders after Las Vegas traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings. Mendoza won't be eased into the NFL, though, since his first start comes against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET. He will have the home fans behind him, though, and Mendoza's debut will sure make for a popular sports betting picks as part of the Sunday Week 10 NFL schedule. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in his Fernando Mendoza best bets and NFL prop betting picks. Trade on the Mendoza's first NFL and Raiders vs. Seahawks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Fernando Mendoza best bets (odds subject to change):

Fernando Mendoza Over 180.5 passing yards (-113)

Fernando Mendoza Attempts Under 30.5 (-106)

Raiders vs. Seahawks: Over 40.5 total points

Brock Bowers, Over 59.5 total receiving yards (-111)

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Fernando Mendoza Over 180.5 passing yards (-113)

"I understand that Seattle has the best pass defense in the NFL," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Only one QB (Caleb Williams) has topped 200 yards passing against them in 2026. But Mendoza has a knack for being the hero. Everything he did at Indiana last season turned to gold. I'm not saying the Raiders will win, but I'd be surprised if this wasn't a semi-close game. The key for this prop is one big play of 40+ yards by Brock Bowers or a Vegas wide receiver." Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet at DraftKings:

Fernando Mendoza Under 30.5 total passing attempts (-106)

"Against this tough Seattle defense, I'm not sure that Las Vegas will gameplan for the No. 1 overall pick to throw it 35 times," Cohen said. "I could see a stat line like 18 for 28, 190 yards, and one touchdown pass." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Raiders vs. Seahawks: Over 40.5 total points

"I don't care that Fernando Mendoza is making his first start against the Seahawks," Cohen said. "I also don't care that Drew Lock is the starting quarterback for the Seahawks. This total is far too low. Each of the last seven Raiders games has hit the Over, and no less than 55 points has been scored in each. Let's ride the trend until it fails us." Trade on Mendoza and Raiders vs. Seahawks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Brock Bowers, Over 59.5 total receiving yards (-111)

"Bowers is the best tight end in the NFL, and Klint Kubiak will still gameplan his offense around feeding his star the football," Cohen said. "Seattle has surrendered 65 yards to Colston Loveland and 54 yards to Trey McBride in consecutive weeks. Bowers is better than both of them and should end up closer to 70 yards at the least." Bet on the NFL at DraftKings and get $200 bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet at DraftKings:

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