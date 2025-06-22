The Indiana Pacers aren't the only team from the Hoosier State that will be on the hardwood Sunday as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever travel west to face the Las Vegas Aces at 3 p.m. on ESPN and Fubo. The Fever enter Sunday at 6-6 after falling 88-77 to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday, while the Aces lost 90-83 to the Seattle Storm Friday night.

Before locking in any WNBA picks or WNBA props, be sure to check out the Fever-Aces best bets from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Fever-Aces picks for Sunday, June 22:

Fever -1.5 (-115)

2x3 "No" (-170)

Fever -1.5

The Fever are coming off of a brutal loss to the Valkyries in which they gave up a 13-point lead in the second half, and now they get an Aces team with A'ja Wilson back. However, even with Wilson in the lineup this year, Las Vegas has still been a below-average unit.

Indiana's defense has been great at limiting assists and 3-pointers, which makes it tough for a team like Las Vegas that relies on sharing the ball and shooting. Grab the Fever on the road to win by at least 2.

2x3 "No"

We've run this unique FanDuel bet here before, which requires Under 1.5 3-pointers to be made before the 7:00 mark of the first quarter. This is another great spot for it, with two of the top three defenses in limiting 3-pointers facing off.

This has hit in all but one Fever game this year, despite the shooting of Caitlin Clark. In addition to their perimeter defense, the Fever like to establish their presence inside early in games – their 3-point rate in the first three minutes is just 22% (down from 32% overall). This should be in the -200s, so at -170, there is some value here.