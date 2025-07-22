It was a shame that Caitlin Clark missed WNBA All-Star Weekend after re-injuring her groin, and Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White said her superstar will likely miss Tuesday night's game against the New York Liberty in their first game out of the All-Star Break. These two teams played the day before the All-Star Break started, with the Liberty cruising to a 98-77 win against a Fever team that was also missing Clark in that one.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Fever-Sun picks for Tuesday, July 22:

Fever +12

Aliyah Boston 4+ assists

This is a rematch of the last game before the All-Star break, and while I took the Fever in that one and lost, there are some differences this time around. While Jonquel Jones is back for New York, she may ease into things and it may take time to reintegrate her. And there are some differences that favor the Fever as well.

Most notably, Indiana is not on a back-to-back this time, as they were in that one after having played in a different city the night before. Whether due to tired legs or sheer random variance, Indiana shot 25% from deep in that game and New York shot 52%. The Liberty almost certainly won't double the Fever in 3-point percentage again, and if both teams had shot anywhere in the 30s in that game on the same volume, the Fever would have covered and likely even won. Back them to do so this time around.

This was a best bet on CBS Sports HQ for that last game, and there's no reason not to run it back after it cashed in the first half of that one. Boston finished with 6 assists, bringing her average in games Caitlin Clark misses up to 4.4. Boston has cashed in eight of those 11 games.

Without Clark, the Fever use Boston as more of a distributing hub of the offense. The matchup with New York, who has allowed the most assists per game in the league since they lost defensive anchor Jonquel Jones to injury, should only help as well. There is a bit of juice here, but not enough for what is a perfect spot to target Boston's passing.