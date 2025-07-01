A $500,000 prize pool is on the line for Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup final between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx from the Target Center in Minneapolis. There have been four different Commissioner's Cup winners in the four years of the event, with the Lynx serving as last year's victors and Napheesa Collier being awarded the Cup MVP. Caitlin Clark has missed the past couple of contests for the Fever with a groin injury, and her status is uncertain ahead of the July 1 clash at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Before locking in any WNBA picks or WNBA props, be sure to check out the Fever-Lynx best bets from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Fever-Lynx picks for Tuesday, July 1:

Fever/Lynx Under 165.5 points (-110)... with a lean to Fever +6.5 (-110)

Kelsey Mitchell Commissioner's Cup MVP (+1600)

Fever/Lynx Under 165.5 (and Fever +6.5 lean)

With the status of Caitlin Clark up in the air for the Commissioner's Cup championship game, it's tough to know how to attack these lines from a betting perspective. However, given the high intensity of the moment and Minnesota's league-leading defense and slow pace, this total is too high even if Clark plays.

If you have to pick a side for now, the Fever look like the move—with so much on the line, it would be surprising if Clark didn't do everything she can to give it a go. However, the better bet is the under, and if Clark sits, that will only look even better by closing.

Kelsey Mitchell Commissioner's Cup MVP

This is not a bet I would recommend going a full unit on—it's a longshot for a reason. But a 0.1-unit sprinkle here is worth it on the chance that Clark sits. While the Fever will have to win the game, they are certainly capable of that, and Mitchell is also capable of winning this award even if Clark plays, especially if Clark isn't 100%. The last time we saw Clark, she scored six points on 3-of-13 shooting with eight turnovers, while Mitchell posted a 26/4/4 line on 57% shooting.