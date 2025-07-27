The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky renew what looks to be a budding rivalry Sunday, July 27 but there's strong potential for this encounter to lack the star power necessary to draw the interest of previous contests. Caitlin Clark remains sidelined indefinitely with a groin injury she suffered before the All-Star break, while the Sky are without Ariel Atkins and have listed Angel Reese as questionable. Reese missed the team's last game, a 95-57 loss at the hands of the Seattle Storm. However, even with some stars on the mend, there's plenty of opportunities to make wagers on Sunday's game.

Make sure to see what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say about Sunday's Fever vs. Sky matchup before making your bets if you're interested in WNBA betting, WNBA odds and WNBA player props.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Fever-Sky picks for Sunday, July 27:

Fever -9

Aari McDonald Under 9.5 points

Fever -9

Clark's astronomical popularity unsurprisingly leads to some inflated lines, whether it be on her props, Fever spread, or Fever futures. By the same token, markets overvaluing Clark leads to them undervaluing the Fever when Clark is hurt.

That's the case again, as we are getting a single digit line against a completely depleted Sky team. Chicago will be without Atkins and Moriah Jefferson, and Reese is once again questionable after missing the last game. Hailey Van Lith and Michaela Onyenwere are also questionable. Indiana should run away with this one.

Aari McDonald Under 9.5 points

While Indiana should roll and Chicago offers little defensive resistance, this line is still too high for McDonald. She's cleared it in one of her nine July games, and even in the seven games she's started this season with Clark injured, McDonald has still stayed Under in five of seven.

McDonald is also a shooter, and getting the ninth point is key – she scored exactly nine points going 3-for-3 from 3-point range in Indiana's last game. Add in the potential for a blowout and thus lower minutes, and this is a great spot to target the Under.