Fever vs. Storm Tuesday WNBA picks: Caitlin Clark and Indiana not quite the same offensively on road

The WNBA restarts tonight out of the All-Star break with five games, and the lone national TV matchup naturally features Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever as they visit the Seattle Storm. It's a 9:30 ET tip on ESPN. I will also take this time to look at some updated futures odds, although every team has played more than half its 44 regular-season matchups (goes to 50 in 2027).

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Fever vs. Storm WNBA single-game parlay

Seattle alt +12.5

Alt Under 192.5

FanDuel SGP price: +119

Clark was one of the big stories of All-Star weekend in Chicago, both for on-court and off-court reasons, which I will not get into here. In the game itself on Saturday night, she made five 3-pointers, including one from 33 feet and another from 37 to help lead Team Spoon to a 129-122 win over Team Coop. Clark, who missed the 2025 All-Star Game hosted by Indiana due to injury, finished with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.

The Fever sit fifth in the standings at 17-10 and entered the break having won three straight games and reaching triple-digit points in each, averaging a whopping 113.7 points per. But those were all at home. Indiana leads the league in scoring at 95.5 PPG. But at home that average is 110.5 PPG compared to 88.2 PPG away.

Clark is averaging 29.7 points and 9.3 assists during the winning streak, but she is down at +1300 to win league MVP honors with four-time winner A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas the heavy -360 favorite. Indiana's updated season win total is 26.5 and it is +1400 to win the title. Minnesota is the +105 leader for that.

But it's Kelsey Mitchell (+20000 for MVP) who leads the Fever in scoring at 23.3 points per, which is second in the league. She has scored at least 20 points in 10 straight games (did in the AS Game, too, but we aren't counting that) to become the seventh player in league history to at least 20 in 10 straight. She's set at Over/Under 21.5 points tonight and Clark is listed at 29.5 points + assists.

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Seattle has the WNBA's worst record at 6-23 and is on a six-game losing streak. But the future might be bright in the Pacific Northwest as it builds around 20-year-old center Dominique Malonga. She shined at the All-Star Game with 12 points and 13 rebounds in just 16 minutes. The 2025 No. 2 overall draft pick also had a second-quarter dunk. Malonga leads Seattle in scoring (16.3 PPG), rebounding (8.5 RPG) and blocks (1.3 BPG).

She has already become the youngest player in league history to reach 500 points, 300 rebounds, 200 made field goals and eight career double-doubles. Malonga is set at O/U 27.5 points + rebounds tonight – she is listed questionable but hasn't missed a game in months and is likely to play. It's a very young roster overall, and probably half the team's losses have come due to late-game breakdowns via turnovers, fouls, etc., that are the hallmark of a young team.

Seattle's updated win total is just 10.5. But the Storm could be pretty good as early as 2027 with also two promising rookies in No. 3 overall pick Awa Fam (11.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG) and No. 8 pick Flau'jae Johnson. (13.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG).

This is the last game of the season series, with the Fever leading 2-0, winning both at home: 89-78 on May 17 and 110-107 on July 17. Clark had a career-high 45 points along with 10 helpers in that second game, giving her the first 40/10 game in WNBA history. Mitchell scored 30 points, while Malonga had 28 and 14 rebounds for Seattle.

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As I noted above, the Fever don't quite score the same on the road, and there can be some rust expected on both sides out of the break. Seattle is 4-1 ATS in its past five as a double-digit home dog. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.