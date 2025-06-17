Caitlin Clark lit up the New York Liberty in her return on Saturday, as her 32 points and seven made 3-pointers helped hand the Liberty their first loss of the WNBA season. On Tuesday night, the Indiana Fever play the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV. While the Fever will not be playing for the Commissioner's Cup championship, they'll be looking to avenge an earlier loss to the Sun this season in this Commissioner's Cup game.

Before you make any WNBA picks or play WNBA props, you need to check out the Sun-Fever best bets from Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Sun-Fever picks for Tuesday, June 17:

Fever -17.5 (-110)

Sun-Fever 1H Over 84.5 (-115)

Caitlin Clark Under 3.5 threes (-152)

Fever -17.5

This is a big number, but if you watched Indiana's last game and saw Caitlin Clark's return, you know what they can do with her healthy. The Fever hung over 100 on the league's best defense thanks to a 30-piece from Clark.

Now Indiana gets the worst team in the league at home in a game they need to win to secure the East's Commissioner's Cup bid. Don't overthink it—take the Fever to dominate.

Sun/Fever 1H Over 84.5

This game should feature plenty of offense—mostly on Indiana's side—but the fourth quarter may be ugly, assuming it turns into a blowout. That's why the better play is to stick with the first half over here.

First or second quarter overs are good pivots as well in the low 40s. If you do hit the full game over, it may be wise to monitor the game and look for a good spot entering garbage time to grab a live under for a middle.

Caitlin Clark Under 3.5 threes (-152)

Fading Clark is always scary, especially when you have to pay steep juice against a bad defense. But, contrary to what one would expect, the bad defense might actually help here.

Even going back to her Iowa days, Clark has had a tendency to get into the paint and finish or find teammates when she faces defenses that can't stay in front of her. She's more prone to the logo threes in games where they feel more necessary—games against top competition on national TV. Add in the fact that she might not play as many minutes if this turns into a blowout, and this under is worth taking.