The Indiana Fever will be looking to win a third straight game for just the second time all season as they hit the road on Tuesday, July 15, to take on the Connecticut Sun at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Fever have won their past two contests by a combined 36 points, with Caitlin Clark putting up a total of 26 points and 22 assists in those wins.

Interested in WNBA betting or WNBA player props? Before you make any bets, make sure to check out what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say about Tuesday's Fever vs. Sun matchup.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Fever-Sun picks for Tuesday, July 15:

Fever -15.5

Over 165

Indiana seems to finally have things rolling lately, and given that they've started to click without even needing explosive scoring performances from Caitlin Clark, that's a scary sign for opponents.

This will be their first road game in over two weeks, but against the lowly Sun, the Fever might still have more fans in the stands. Connecticut's current net rating would be the second-worst in league history, behind only the 1998 Mystics, so you can feel confident in fading them even at a high number.

Fever/Sun Over 165

If there's one thing the Sun are worse at than offense, it's defense. They gave up 83 points to the Fever earlier this year even without Caitlin Clark on the floor, and they just gave up 92 to the Sparks in their last game.

Indiana's offense is humming right along, and between spreads, overs, and team total overs, the Fever have cashed three straight bets for us here. There's no reason to bet on regression in this matchup, so take the over along with the spread—or run back the team total over.