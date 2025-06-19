Caitlin Clark is coming off leading the Indiana Fever to a Commissioner's Cup championship game appearance, as Tuesday's win over the Connecticut Sun has earned them a battle with the Minnesota Lynx on July 1. But on Thursday, the Fever head west to take on the Golden State Valkyries at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The Valkyries have gotten off to a 5-6 start in their first WNBA season and can match the Fever with a .500 record this campaign if they can knock off the 6-5 Fever at home.

Before you make any WNBA picks or play WNBA props, you need to check out the Fever-Valkyries best bets from Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Sun-Fever picks for Thursday, June 17:

Valkyries +11.5 (-105)

Fever-Valkyries Under 164 (-110)

Valkyries +11.5

Even after failing to cover against Dallas in their last game, the Valkyries are still tied for the second-best against-the-spread record in the league at 7-4 this year, behind only Atlanta's 8-4 mark. Golden State's depth and system under Natalie Nakase continue to overperform expectations.

Bet on that happening once again here, with a double-digit number that's too high to pass up. Caitlin is always a threat to pop off and lead her team to a blowout win, but this is a number high enough for a backdoor in the fourth quarter as well.

Fever vs. Valkyries Under 164

This line has moving down from its 165.5 opener, but it may continue in that direction as we get closer to tip-off. As good as Caitlin Clark makes this Fever offense, Golden State is the only team in the league not scoring or allowing over 0.99 points per possession.

These two teams are two of the three teams in the league that haven't cashed five Overs yet this season. While a few of Indiana's Unders were without Caitlin Clark, it's also a reminder that the Fever have improved significantly on defense under Stephanie White this year and now rank in the top three on that side of the ball.