Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is expected to return from injury for Wednesday's matchup with the Golden State Valkyries. Clark had missed the last handful of games with a groin issue, but all signs point to the dynamic guard suiting up for Wednesday's matinee matchup against the WNBA's newest team. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Fever-Valkyries picks for Wednesday, July 9:

Caitlin Clark Over 8.5 assists

I've taken the Valkyries on the spread several times this season, and while it has been profitable on the whole (Golden State is still a league-best 11-7 against the spread), the last two games have seen tough defeats. In both games, the Valkyries blew a second-half lead to not only lose the game but also lose the cover at +10.5 and +7.5, respectively.

However, that trend of covering the first half has been even stronger for Golden State, who has gone 13-5 against the spread in the first half. Let's keep riding the Valkyries, but we'll pivot to the first half rather than the full game this time around.

The biggest concern with this bet, as with any Clark Over, is whether she will be 100% coming off of her injury. However, with how cautious the Fever have been with her this season—and rightfully so—it stands to reason that if Clark is playing, she's 100%.

This line seems to be shaded towards some type of minutes limit or rust, but that wasn't the case when Clark came back from her first injury earlier this year. It doesn't look likely to be the case here either. While the Valkyries defense did an excellent job against Clark in their first matchup, holding her to 11 points on 21% shooting, Clark still cleared this line in assists thanks to Golden State trying to force the ball out of her hands. She's cleared this in all but two of her nine games this year, so the plus money is giving us great value.