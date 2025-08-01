Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings host the Indiana Fever without Caitlin Clark on Friday, Aug. 1, with the game tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION. When the Fever and Wings battled in Indianapolis earlier this month with Clark playing, the Fever rolled to a 102-83 win.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props for Fever vs. Wings at the best betting sites for Friday, August 1, then make sure to see this game's top bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here is the top pick from Fever vs. Wings for Friday, Aug. 1:

Kelsey Mitchell 20+ points -145 (1 unit, FD)

Kelsey Mitchell 20+ points

Mitchell's scoring goes up when Clark has been out, averaging 20.3 PPG without Clark and 19.2 PPG when Clark has been healthy. She's hit 20 points in seven of her past nine games—with the two exceptions being last game against the Mercury (finished with 8 points after playing just 22 minutes due to foul trouble) and on July 16 against the Liberty (finished with 16 points in 27 minutes, with that game being a 21-point blowout). She's averaging 30.8 minutes per game this season, and she's scored 20+ points in five of her past six games when she's played at least 30 minutes and with Clark sidelined.

Mitchell has also done very well against this Wings team in two previous matchups this season. On July 13, Mitchell scored 20 points in 26 minutes in a 102-83 win over the Wings, and that was with Caitlin Clark playing. On June 27, with Clark sidelined, Mitchell exploded for 32 points in 34 minutes in a closer 94-86 win.

The Wings have been playing much better of late, and the Fever are only favored by 4.5 points on the road. With a tighter game projected and coming off a rough performance, this seems like a good matchup for Mitchell to bounce back.