The FIFA Club World Cup is on the line when France's Paris Saint-Germain and England's Chelsea meet at Met Life Stadium on Sunday. PSG has almost inarguably been the best team in the world for the past year, going 26-6-2 to easily win France's Ligue 1 and capturing the UEFA Champions League title. They routed Real Madrid 4-0 in a semifinal match that was even more one-sided than the score indicates. Chelsea, meanwhile, finished fourth in the Premier League and beat Brazilian side Fluminese 2-0 to advance to the final. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET

Club World Cup title odds (via DraftKings)

Paris Saint-Germain -350

Chelsea +260

The French side is the rightful heavy favorite in this match. This would be PSG's fourth trophy of the campaign after capping off a treble with their Champions League win. Luis Enrique's side appears unbeatable at times, showcased by both the 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the UCL final and the 4-0 semifinal win over Real Madrid. Osumane Dembele is a Ballon d'Or candidate and the +130 anytime goalscoring favorite on the DraftKings Sportsbook board. In fact, the first eight players on the odds board are all PSG players.

That being said, Chelsea isn't exactly a pushover side. The Blues will be playing in the coming season's Champions League and have been bolstered by the recent additions of offensive threats Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, the latter of whom scored twice in the semifinal win. Cole Palmer remains one of the most dangerous attackers in the world. However, winger Noni Madueke has reportedly left the Chelsea camp, as he's on the verge of signing for Arsenal.

At DraftKings, PSG is a -165 favorite on the 90-minute money line, while Chelsea is +425 and a regulation draw is +320. Over 2.5 goals in regulation is -150, while the Under is +120.

While Chelsea should be able to put up a fight -- ideally a better one than what Real Madrid showed in the prior round -- it's hard to imagine a scenario in which PSG isn't lifting the trophy after the final whistle. The Parisians are a side designed to enforce its will and exploit the opposition's weakness, and while Chelsea is a strong team, Enzo Maresca's side is prone to head-scratching moments. With all due respect to Chelsea, this is PSG's game to lose.