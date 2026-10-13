In a battle of unbeatens in conference play, the Florida International Panthers face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a key Conference USA matchup on Tuesday night. FIU is coming off a 22-3 win over New Mexico State on Wednesday, while Jacksonville State slipped past Kennesaw State 27-26 that same night. The Panthers (3-2, 1-0 C-USA), who have won two in a row, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Gamecocks (4-2, 2-0 C-USA), who have won three consecutive games, are 3-0 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala. The Gamecocks are 3-point favorites, with the over/under at 43.5 in the latest FIU vs. Jacksonville State odds. Before making any FIU vs. Jacksonville State picks, check out the FIU vs. Jacksonville State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

FIU vs. Jacksonville State odds

FIU vs. Jacksonville State spread Jacksonville State -3 FIU vs. Jacksonville State over/under 43.5 points FIU vs. Jacksonville State money line Jacksonville State -145, FIU +130 FIU vs. Jacksonville State picks See picks at SportsLine FIU vs. Jacksonville State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top FIU vs. Jacksonville State predictions

After simulating FIU vs. Jacksonville State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 43.5 points at betting apps. The Over hit in two of the past three head-to-head meetings. The Over is also 4-1 over the past five Jacksonville State games.

Junior quarterback J.J. Kohl leads the FIU attack. For the season, he has completed 57.1% of his passes for 1,180 yards and five touchdowns with seven picks. Junior quarterback Caden Creel powers the Jacksonville State attack. He has completed 66.5% of his passes this season for 1,423 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions.

SportsLine's model is projecting 53 combined points in this one, making the Over the value 66% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make FIU vs. Jacksonville State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins FIU vs. Jacksonville State, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.