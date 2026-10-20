Midweek Conference USA action continues in Week 8 as the MTSU Blue Raiders take on the Florida International Panthers on Tuesday in one of the first kickoffs of the week. MTSU upset Delaware in Week 7, while FIU lost to Jacksonville State outright, but did stay within the spread as 3.5-point underdogs. These teams have matching 3-3 records with a 1-1 mark in the conference. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. The latest FIU vs. MTSU odds list the Panthers as 10-point favorites, while the over/under is 45.5. Before making any MTSU vs. FIU picks, check out the MTSU vs. FIU predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

MTSU vs. FIU odds

MTSU vs. FIU spread FIU -10 MTSU vs. FIU over/under 45.5 points MTSU vs. FIU money line FIU -380, MTSU +320 MTSU vs. FIU picks See picks at SportsLine MTSU vs. FIU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top FIU vs. MTSU predictions

After simulating MTSU vs. FIU 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 45.5 points at betting apps. MTSU has seen two straight games clear the total, while FIU is coming off an Over last wek.

Points have been plentiful in the last two head-to-head matchups between the teams as they've combined for 86 points in 2025 and 59 in 2024. These teams have produced at least 46 points in their last seven matchups overall.

This time around, SportsLine's model is projecting 55 combined points, making the Over the value more than 70% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make MTSU vs. FIU picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins MTSU vs. FIU, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nealry $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.