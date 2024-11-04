Will the Rockets slow down the Knicks? And four other NBA best bets for tonight

Multiple road favorites are primed to get picked off on a night where all 30 NBA teams are in action

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NBA season is ramping up in earnest, including a very busy slate of action scheduled for Monday. Because the league takes Tuesday, Nov. 5 for Election Day in the United States, all 30 NBA teams are taking the floor on Monday. The 15 scheduled games are staggered by 15 minutes, with the first game beginning at 7:00 pm ET and the final game tipping off at approximately 10:30 pm ET.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

A couple of games will garner nationally televised treatment. Early in the evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to stop the bleeding with a 1-5 record as they visit the 7-0 Cleveland Cavaliers for an Eastern Conference showdown. Later, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center, with Paul George reportedly set to make his debut in a Philadelphia uniform. In between, the action comes fast and furious, and the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics have an intriguing road test at the Atlanta Hawks.

Before the first game tips off, the goal is to hand out the five best bets for the action, which can be made at the top NBA sportsbooks. This includes both game markets and prop bet markets, highlighting multiple games along the way.

Detroit Pistons (+7.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-112, FanDuel)

Both teams have travel-related concerns in this game. The Pistons played on Sunday in Brooklyn (to which they commuted via subway), while Los Angeles is entering its fourth game of a lengthy road trip. Early in the season, the back-to-back penalty is lessened a bit, and the Pistons are being undervalued in the market.

Los Angeles could be missing D’Angelo Russell, who is listed as questionable, but even if he plays, the +7.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook is favorable for Detroit. Cade Cunningham is enjoying a strong start for the Pistons, and with Jalen Duren finding his stride a bit on Sunday and the Pistons avoiding some of the disastrous lineups that plagued them a year ago, this is an advantageous spot against a very public opponent.

Nets SG Cam Thomas Under 25.5 points (-115, BetMGM)

Thomas is having a highly productive season, averaging 26.6 points per game as the clear No. 1 scoring option for the Nets. Even with that early-campaign explosion, Thomas has scored 24 points or fewer in three games, and he is dealing with a Memphis defense that will be keyed on stopping him in this matchup.

It is also the second night of a back-to-back for Brooklyn, opening up the potential for management of Thomas’ minutes on a team that does not have lofty aspirations in 2024-25. Thomas does have volatility as one of the league’s best microwave scorers, but this number at BetMGM is a touch high.

Knicks PG Jalen Brunson Under 28.5 points (-120, BetMGM)

Jalen Brunson enjoyed a fantastic breakout season in 2023-24, averaging nearly 29 points per game and finishing in the top five of NBA MVP voting. This year, he is performing just fine, but there are signs that his production may not be quite at the same level.

For one, the Knicks invested heavily in big-name players this summer, adding Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. For another, Brunson has fallen short of this scoring total in four of his five appearances this season. Brunson did soar in a 36-point effort during his last game, but the Knicks are also facing a pesky Houston defense that has multiple options to throw at him. The Rockets are allowing fewer than 1.11 points per possession this season, and Houston also plays at the league’s third-slowest pace.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Houston Rockets (+3) vs. New York Knicks (-109, BetRivers)

Houston is coming off a disappointing overtime loss to Golden State over the weekend, but the Rockets flashed their upside in a massive second-half comeback. While the Knicks are rightly seen as the better team, the Rockets are well-equipped to at least slow down New York’s potent offense.

As noted above, the Rockets can make things difficult for Brunson, and Houston’s overall depth is far superior to New York’s depth. Houston is also playing at home with no travel since Thursday.

Los Angeles Clippers (-4) vs. San Antonio Spurs (-110, Caesars)

The Clippers have bizarre reverse splits in the early going when it comes to home-court advantage. Los Angeles is 0-4 at home, including a bad loss to Portland, while the Clippers are 0-2 on the road with wins over Denver and Golden State. When filtering out the noise, Los Angeles has not traveled for more than a week, and it’s a long trip for San Antonio.

On the court, the Spurs will be without Tre Jones and Devin Vassell, and while the Clippers are still operating without Kawhi Leonard, that is the general baseline right now for Los Angeles. The Clippers are No. 7 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, while even with Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio enters this game with a bottom-five offense this season. It might be a rock fight, but the Clippers can stop the bleeding of a three-game losing skid in this matchup.