Five bets (including three Unders) to make on the 49ers season

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

For the second time in five seasons, the San Francisco 49ers came perilously close to winning the Super Bowl before falling at the hands of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers posted a 12-5 record during the 2023 regular season before knocking off the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to win the NFC, and San Francisco returns the bones of that elite squad.

It was not an entirely quiet offseason for the 49ers, particularly with shuffling along the front seven on defense. Chase Young, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, and Sebastian Joseph-Day are out the door on defense, with Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, and others stepping in to fill their shoes. San Francisco also made a significant splash with the first round selection of WR Ricky Pearsall and, despite murmurs around standout WR Brandon Aiyuk, he he signed a four-year extension worth around $120 million.

Before the season begins, the 49ers are the betting favorites to win the NFC West for the third straight time, and San Francisco enters with a projected over/under win total of 11.5 victories. The 49ers also face Super Bowl odds between +550 and +650 at top U.S. sportsbooks, and expectations are sky-high for Kyle Shanahan’s team. To that end, here are five bets to make involving San Francisco.

Brandon Aiyuk to have 1,250 or more receiving yards (+400, Caesars)

Aiyuk had been immersed in trade rumors for months, but that saga has finally come to an end with Aiyuk signing an extension with San Francisco. Aiyuk finished with 1,342 receiving yards in only 16 games last season and essentially announced himself to the national stage as an elite pass-catcher.

As we will note below, there are a number of mouths to feed in San Francisco but, from a pure receiving perspective, Aiyuk could once again be the No. 1 option on an elite offense. If his over/under was 1,250 receiving yards, the under would be the only side because of the aforementioned volatility. With that said, Aiyuk just showcased the ability to cruise past this number, and we’re getting a sneaky +400 price at Caesars for him to do it again.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Christian McCaffrey Under 4.5 receiving touchdowns (-108, FanDuel)

McCaffrey is wonderfully productive, both on the ground and through the air. He was in a tier of his own in terms of running back production in 2023, and the only major concern for McCaffrey putting up bonkers numbers is his ability to remain healthy. As such, some of his over/under totals are placed in relatively modest ranges compared to what he has been able to do when playing 15 or more games, and one is almost betting directly on whether McCaffrey can stay on the field.

With this wager, that is not necessarily the case. Even if McCaffrey appears in all 17 games, this is a winnable bet, and the 49ers have plenty of mouths to feed in the passing game. San Francisco could look to use him a bit more sparingly to keep him fresh and healthy, and quarterback Brock Purdy projects to be in line for at least some minor regression. It won’t be incredibly fun to sweat, but the Under is the side here.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Deebo Samuel Under 850.5 receiving yards (-112, FanDuel)

On the surface, this is a very modest projection for a 28-year-old wide receiver with an All-Pro appearance in the recent past, but Samuel is anything but a typical No. 1 receiver. The 49ers like to use him in a variety of ways, including as a running back, and Samuel also has a penchant for missing time. He has never appeared in all 17 games in his career and, through five seasons, Samuel has exceeded 850 receiving yards only twice.

With Aiyuk back in the mix, the 49ers have a bevy of options, including George Kittle and first-round pick Ricky Pearsall (who has been released from the hospital after being shot in a robbery attempt). Samuel is certainly capable of getting past this number with health and production, but FanDuel has the best number available in the market and it makes this a play.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Nick Bosa Under 12.25 sacks (-112, FanDuel)

Multiple sportsbooks have this number available, which requires some explanation. It is essentially a half-unit bet on under 12 sacks and another half-unit bet on under 12.5 sacks. Bosa generating exactly 12 sacks would be a positive outcome for those who place a bet on the Under, and anything fewer than that would be even better.

At any rate, Bosa has charged past this number only twice in five NFL seasons, and he notched only 10.5 sacks in 2023. Though it isn’t as if Bosa is beyond his prime from an age standpoint, he will turn 27 later this year, and more importantly, he is No. 1 on the scouting report for any opposing offense to take care of. That means a great number of double teams and schematic adjustments that can help to limit his sack total. Bosa did explode for 18.5 sacks in 2022, so the upside is clear, but this is a valuable projection, especially when accounting for injury risk.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

San Francisco 49ers to be a Wild Card team (+500, Caesars)

The 49ers are favored to win the NFC West by a relatively comfortable margin. If all things are equal, San Francisco should take care of business in the division, but this is a valuable angle at the +500 price.

The NFC West is a serious division, headlined by the presence of the Los Angeles Rams, and the 49ers may need to win 11 games or more to secure the division crown. At this price, middling outcomes are rewarded, both with the possibility that San Francisco lands in the range of 9 or 10 wins, or if the Rams put everything together, win 12 or 13 games, and leave the 49ers needing a Wild Card slot to reach the postseason.

Grabbing the best value is paramount here for a bet that would lose its appeal at a lower number, but this checks the boxes.