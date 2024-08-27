Five Kansas City Chiefs futures bets for the 2024 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going for a third consecutive title. Here are some bets on their 2024 season that feel intriguing.

Fact: No franchise in the Super Bowl era has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in three consecutive seasons.

Also fact: The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2024 campaign with a chance to accomplish that very feat — and they are favorites to do so.

As the preseason reached a conclusion, Kansas City remained the consensus favorite to follow championship victories over the Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl 57) and San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl 58) with another title this season.

Among major U.S. betting sites, Caesars Sportsbook offers the best Super Bowl 59 odds on the Chiefs (+575). Kansas City is just ahead of the team it defeated in overtime in last year’s Super Bowl (San Francisco is +625 at Caesars).

With the Chiefs entering the season as the clear favorite to win it all once again, it’s no surprise that they’re also projected to post the most victories. No other team at Caesars sportsbook has a higher win total than Kansas City (11.5, -110 both ways).

So what are the best Chiefs futures bets to make heading into the 2024 season? Here are five that might be intriguing.

Chiefs Over 11.5 wins (-110, Caesars Sportsbook)

Even in an era of 17-game seasons, it’s not easy to record a dozen victories in the NFL.

Well, at least for most teams, it’s not. And, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t like most teams.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have reached double-digit victories in nine consecutive seasons and 10 of the last 11. That includes posting at least a dozen wins five straight times prior to last year.

About last year: A late-season slump — including a Christmas Day home loss to the lowly Raiders — forced Andy Reid’s squad to settle for an 11-6 record. That left the Chiefs a whisker shy of their 11.5-win projection.

Still, going back to 2013, K.C. has cleared its victory total nine times in 11 years. The other misfire besides last season? Back in 2021, the Chiefs’ were pegged for a whopping 12.5 victories prior to the season. They finished 12-5.

Note this, too: It’s been 12 years since Kansas City fell short of its projected win total in back-to-back seasons. Also, no other AFC West team has a win total higher than 9 (Chargers).

Chiefs Over 4.5 wins vs. the AFC West (+100, DraftKings)

Let’s stick with the win total theme and roll the dice on at least five of Kansas City’s victories coming against AFC West rivals. Not that it’s much of a dice roll.

The Chiefs’ record against the AFC West since 2015: 46-8.

The team’s season-by-season records: 4-2, 6-0, 5-1, 4-2, 6-0, 5-1, 5-1, 6-0, 5-1.

Yes, Kansas City has posted at least five AFC West victories in seven of the last nine years. Heck, even the two outliers come with asterisks.

Last year, the Chiefs’ 16-game winning streak against the Broncos ended in a 24-9 loss at Denver. Why? In part because star quarterback Patrick Mahomes played through an illness. (The second AFC West loss was the inexplicable Christmas Day no-show against the Raiders.)

And in 2020, one of Kansas City’s two division losses was in Week 17 against the Chargers — because Mahomes and the rest of the team’s starters rested.

Bottom line: The Chiefs have owned the AFC West for nearly a decade. That should continue in 2024.

Patrick Mahomes Under 4,350.5 passing yards (-135, DraftKings)

Make no mistake, Mahomes has been the best quarterback on the planet for more than a decade. And he’s not relinquishing that title anytime soon (hence the aforementioned recommendation to invest in Kansas City finishing with at least 12 victories).

However, it was clear for much of last season that Mahomes missed lightning-fast, home-run threat wide receiver Tyreek Hill. It’s why Mahomes averaged “just” 261.4 passing yards per game and threw “just” 27 touchdowns (both career lows).

The Chiefs attempted to address the void that Hill left in the offseason, adding speedy wideout Hollywood Brown. But Brown’s first five NFL seasons have been marred by injury (and he dinged in training camp). That’s why Brown has only topped 770 receiving yards once.

So while Mahomes still will do amazing Mahomes things this year, those big chunk plays may elude him again.

What about the fact that the two-time MVP would’ve hit this passing prop last year had he played in a meaningless Week 17 game (he finished with 4,183 yards)? That’s another reason to like this Under at DraftKings sportsbook: There’s decent chance he’ll be in street clothes in the season finale once again.

Travis Kelce Over 79.5 receptions (-112, FanDuel)

This FanDuel player prop pairs perfectly with the previous one: If Mahomes does indeed struggle to wing the pigskin downfield, he’ll have to take advantage of vacated space in the intermediate area.

Enter all-world tight end — and noted Mahomes security blanket — Travis Kelce. Last year, Kelce sat out Kansas City’s first game (because of an injury) and last game (because it was meaningless). In between, all he did was snag more than 90 catches for a sixth consecutive season.

There is, of course, concern that Kelce might lose a step in this, his 11th full NFL season. And we get it: Father Time is undefeated.

However, Kelce would have to lose several steps to finish with fewer than 92 receptions for the first time in seven years (and fewer than 83 receptions for the first time since 2015).

Is it possible oddsmakers are setting a trap here? If so, we’re taking the bait.

Isiah Pacheco Under 925.5 rushing yards (-112, FanDuel)

The best word to describe running back Isiah Pacheco’s first two NFL seasons: productive.

The seventh-round pick from Rutgers rushed for 830 yards in 2022 (4.9 yards per carry) and 935 yards last season (4.6 yards per carry). And he’ll enter his third season with Kansas City as the team’s unchallenged No. 1 running back.

So why bet Pacheco to finish with 10 fewer rushing yards than last year, when he only played 14 of 17 games? Because there’s depth behind him.

That depth will let coach Andy Reid do what he loves doing with his running backs: play the long game. That is, spread the wealth and keep everyone fresh for the playoffs.

So, yes, Pacheco will get his touches. And he likely will be productive with them once again. But Reid isn’t going to overwork any running back — not when his team is chasing Super Bowl immortality.