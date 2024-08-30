Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The 2023-24 NFL season concluded on February 11, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a terrific Super Bowl. But, as has been customary at online sportsbooks for several years, the market for next year’s Super Bowl futures had already been open for several weeks before that game was even played.

Not surprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs (+550) are favorites to win their third straight Super Bowl, and are collecting the most bets and handle at several sportsbooks to win it all. At BetMGM sportsbook, the Chiefs have 14% of wagers and 18% of all money wagered on Super Bowl futures, both tops for any NFL team.

But there are always a few long-shot wagers that come in during the offseason – and throughout the regular season – that are fun to keep track of as the season goes on. Last year, one bettor a $10,935 wager at DraftKings Sportsbook on the Houston Texans at 70-1 odds, as not much was expected from the Texans before the season. The bettor put himself in a great position, and hopefully was able to hedge when Houston made it all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs.

This year, there are some major wagers out there, starting with a bet I wrote about last week that would pay out $2.48 million if the Las Vegas Raiders win the Super Bowl.

I’ve spoken to many sportsbooks over the past few months and compiled the biggest Super Bowl bets by liability that I know of. That doesn’t mean that these are necessarily the biggest wagers out there, but I can only report what I’m told from those behind the counter.

Here are the top five, as we enter the 2024-25 NFL regular season.

1. $31,000 on Las Vegas Raiders at 80-1 at Caesars Sportsbook

Potential payout: $2.48 million

Placed on June 12 by a Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada, this bettor put down a boatload on the Raiders before even knowing if the starting quarterback would be Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell. Las Vegas has only made the postseason twice since 2003 – most recently in 2021 – and last made a Super Bowl in 2003.

2. $35,000 on Cincinnati Bengals at 15-1 at Caesars

Potential payout: $525,000

There is one active quarterback who has stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from making the Super Bowl, and he resides in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow is back and presumably healthy, and one Nevada bettor at Caesars is hoping that the Bengals return to form in a difficult AFC after missing the playoffs last season.

3. $50,000 on Baltimore Ravens at 10-1 at Caesars

Potential payout: $500,000

Many of the biggest wagers still come through Las Vegas, and this one is no different as another Caesars bettor likes the Ravens to take the next step and win the Super Bowl this year. Baltimore made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game behind league MVP Lamar Jackson, before falling to Mahomes and those pesky Chiefs.

4. $29,000 on Houston Texans at 17-1 odds

Potential payout: $493,000

The Texans are definitely one of the trendy teams this offseason for public bettors, while some more respected bettors think they are a bit overvalued. C.J. Stroud looks to build off a historic rookie season and adding Stefon Diggs, along with Tank Dell returning from injury, should make this offense dynamic. But the AFC is a gauntlet.

5. $4,000 on New Orleans Saints at 80-1 odds

Potential payout: $320,000

Could it be another home Super Bowl? Super Bowl LVIV will be played in New Orleans next February, but it seems hard to believe the Saints will be in it. With an aging defense and a much improved Atlanta Falcons team in the NFC South (along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), it looks like an uphill climb for New Orleans. But, hey, that’s why it’s a long-shot bet.