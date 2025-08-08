There are many NFL futures wagers that you can bet on at the top sportsbooks before the 2025 season kicks off Thursday, September 4, in a battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. There are a few big names among the 2025 NFL rookies and many intriguing NFL prop bets involving them. Here are some of them, including wagers on Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and Colston Loveland.

Tyler Warren NFL MVP: +50000, Caesars

Tyler Warren NFL MVP: +50000, Caesars

Only one rookie has won NFL MVP, and that was Jim Brown all the way back in 1957. No tight end has ever been awarded MVP before. I'm actually shocked to see Warren have the same MVP odds as second-year star Brock Bowers, with the latter setting the rookie record with 112 receptions and the rookie tight end record with 1,194 receiving yards. Despite those historic numbers in 2024, Bowers was never in consideration for MVP and didn't even win Rookie of the Year (quarterback Jayden Daniels did). I's hard to envision a path for Warren getting any MVP buzz, especially on a lowly team like the Colts.

Travis Hunter to break the NFL regular season rookie receiving touchdown record (18+ TDs): +8000, DraftKings

Travis Hunter to break the NFL regular season rookie receiving touchdown record (18+ TDs): +8000, DraftKings

There is no doubt that Hunter is a special talent, but he likely isn't getting 100% of the snaps on offense in his rookie season with the Jaguars. The best wide receivers in the NFL, who are playing pretty much every snap, rarely reach 18 receiving touchdowns in a single regular season. Over the past 15 years, Davante Adams (18) in 2020 was the only one to catch at least 18 touchdowns in the regular season. So good luck to Hunter breaking Randy Moss' 1998 rookie record, as well as those betting on him to do so.

Ashton Jeanty to break the NFL regular season rookie rushing record (1809+ rushing yards): +2500, DraftKings

Jeanty's NFL career didn't get off to the best start, as he tallied negative-one yard on his three carries in his preseason debut on Thursday against the Seahawks. Jeanty still has a lot going for him, given that he was taken with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he's entering a Chip Kelly offensive scheme as the expected workhorse back. Eric Dickerson set the rookie rushing record with 1,808 yards in 1983, and two rookies have reached 1,600 rushing yards since 2010—Ezekiel Elliott with 1,631 in 2016 and Alfred Morris with 1,613 in 2012. But asking for 1,809 rushing yards, even with the extra 17th game, is still a tall task. Bijan Robinson, the last running back taken in the top 10, finished his first season with just 976 rushing yards. At least Arthur Smith is far away from Las Vegas for Jeanty's first season.

Colston Loveland 15+ receiving touchdowns: +6500, DraftKings

Colston Loveland 15+ receiving touchdowns: +6500, DraftKings

I don't mean to pick on the rookie tight end class, but it's really tough for anyone at the position to score 15 receiving touchdowns, let alone a rookie. Mark Andrews led all tight ends with 11 receiving touchdowns last season, and it was then-rookie Sam LaPorta in 2023 with 10. Do you know how many seasons Rob Gronkowski caught at least 15 touchdown passes? That would be once. What about Antonio Gates? Zero. The Bears' offense figures to improve with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach, but Loveland 15+ receiving touchdowns level of improvement? Doubtful.

Tate Ratledge Offensive Rookie of the Year: +50000, Caesars

No offensive lineman has ever won Offensive Rookie of the Year. So it seems even more unlikely that a second-rounder like Ratledge, who was drafted by the Lions after eight first-round offensive linemen and four more in the second round, would be the one to make history here.