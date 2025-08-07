The top sportsbooks have strong NFL futures offerings that any bettor can get in on with the new NFL season kicking off Thursday, Sept. 4, when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles square off. There aren't as many defensive player props compared to offensive players, but there are still plenty of strange bets being offered on that side of the ball, including wagers on Jadeveon Clowney, Travon Walker and L'Jarius Sneed.

Jadeveon Clowney to win Defensive Player of the Year +20000 (Caesars)

The 32-year-old Clowney is coming off a season where he finished with 5.5 sacks with the Panthers, which was tied for the team lead. Clowney isn't on the Panthers anymore, but the problem is that he isn't on any team currently. At +20000, there are other options on the board that are not only on rosters but are also locked in as starters for their team. There's no need to roll the dice on a big name without a home, even at that price.

L'Jarius Sneed to win Comeback Player of the Year +8000 (Caesars)

Comeback Player of the Year has become a quarterback award. Since 2008, a quarterback has won it 13 out of 17 times, including the past seven campaigns. The only time a defensive player has won this award over that span was Eric Berry in 2015, after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma near the end of the 2014 season and came back with a Pro Bowl effort. To win this award, you need a strong narrative that will draw in many voters—especially as a defensive player. Sneed was shut down last season due to a lingering quad injury, and that's just not the type of hurdle that voters will rally behind when it comes to Comeback Player of the Year.

Travon Walker to have 20+ regular season sacks +6000 (DraftKings)

The former No. 1 overall pick had a disappointing 3.5 sacks in his rookie year in 2022 but has posted consecutive double-digit efforts with 10 in 2023 and 10.5 in 2024. During Walker's time in the NFL with the Jaguars, there hasn't been any player that's recorded 20 sacks in a single regular season, as the last one was T.J. Watt's 22.5 back in 2021. In the three seasons before that 22.5-sack campaign, Watt had 13, 14.5 and 15 sacks. Walker nearly doubling his career-best sack tally to reach 20 seems rather unlikely.

Nick Herbig most sacks +20000 (DraftKings)

If you're backing a longshot, you may want to opt for a starter rather than a backup. Herbig, who is coming off a career-high 5.5 sacks in his second NFL season, is behind Steelers starting strong-side linebacker Alex Highsmith on the depth chart. There is always a chance for injury, and Herbig got five starts last season when Highsmith was sidelined due to groin and ankle issues. But in the final three regular season games for the Steelers with both players healthy, Herbig played 30.6%, 37.1% and 29.7% of the defensive snaps of those contests. In Pittsburgh's playoff game against the Ravens to conclude last season, that number dropped to 23.0%. More time on the field leads to more opportunities to rack up stats like sacks, so limited playing time makes it nearly impossible to lead the entire NFL in any category.

Sauce Gardner to have 4+ interceptions +450 (DraftKings)

This isn't nearly as big of a longshot as others on this list, and Gardner is a legitimately good cornerback. The problem is, teams just don't throw his way very often. In his three NFL seasons with the Jets, Gardner has come up with a total of three interceptions, and the most in any of those campaigns was two. Gardner has all the talent in the world, but asking him to have more interceptions than his entire career so far seems like a lot—and I don't think the +450 price justifies it.