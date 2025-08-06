The top sportsbooks have plenty of NFL futures offerings that any bettor can wager on ahead of the NFL season-opener on Thursday, Sept. 4 between the Eagles and Cowboys. Here are some of the strangest possible bets being offered for offensive players and props, including Keenan Allen, who re-signed with the Chargers on Tuesday, Tank Dell, and JK Dobbins.

Keenan Allen Offensive Player of the Year +20000 (Caesars)

We're all for betting longshots in awards markets, but maybe do so with a player that's actually on a team? The 33-year-old veteran wideout caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games with the Chicago Bears last season and visited his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, this past week. For now, he's still unsigned, yet he has the same OPOY odds as players like Trey McBride, Jaylen Waddle and George Kittle. Bet it at Caesars and get 10 profit boosts for new users:

Tank Dell to lead NFL in receiving TDs +25000 (Caesars)

Dell suffered a catastrophic knee injury late last season against the Kansas City Chiefs, resulting in him undergoing multiple surgeries. Dell is unlikely to play this season, which would result in you getting your money back if he doesn't play a single snap in the 2025 campaign. But if he does come back to play even one game, you'd lose this wager. So why even risk this wager on a guy who is nowhere near practice-ready and has zero chance of playing all 17 games in 2025?

Chigoziem Okonkwo 1250+ receiving yards +4000 (DraftKings)

Okonkwo has the longest odds of any DraftKings option to reach 1,250 receiving yards—as everyone else in this market is priced at +3000 or shorter. Okonkwo has played three NFL seasons, and he's reached 450, 528 and 479 receiving yards in those respective campaigns. His career receiving yardage (1,457) is significantly closer to the 1250+ needed for this market than in any individual campaign. Now he does get a major quarterback upgrade with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward under center, but there is still a massive leap needed to reach this mark. Bet it at DraftKings, where new users get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly:

JK Dobbins MVP +75000 (Caesars)

Dobbins had a remarkable comeback campaign last season with the Chargers, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. The 905 rushing yards was a career-best tally for the 26-year-old tailback. Dobbins signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Denver Broncos this past offseason, and he's playing for a head coach in Sean Payton, who is known to rotate his running backs. Additionally, the Broncos used major draft capital on the position by taking RJ Harvey in the second round. There's no need to take a running back in a committee for MVP, even at 750/1.

Quarter of 1st Touchdown in Super Bowl LX: No Touchdown +10000 (Caesars)

Super Bowl LX isn't for another seven months, so if you were to tie up your money for that long, you'd probably want to do so on a bet that is screaming with value. Considering there has never been a Super Bowl where both teams haven't scored a touchdown—there just seems to be better wagers to make than this strange one.