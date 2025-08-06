The top sportsbooks are offering seemingly endless NFL wagers ahead of the season kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 4 with Eagles vs. Cowboys. Let's take a look at some of the strangest possible bets being offered for quarterbacks, including Gardner Minshew, Zach Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Deshaun Watson.

Gardner Minshew NFL MVP +40000 (Caesars)

Does the average NFL fan even know what team Minshew is on? The veteran gunslinger joined the Chiefs this past offseason, and he's one of two quarterbacks with odds longer than +20000 that Caesars has up for NFL MVP. The other is Daniel Jones at +50000, who is currently in a competition with Anthony Richardson for the Colts' starting QB job. But at least Jones has a non-injury chance for playing time, whereas Minshew would need Patrick Mahomes to go down for meaningful snaps. Bet it at Caesars here and double your winnings on 10 straight bets:

Zach Wilson passing touchdowns leader +30000 (Caesars)

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has never thrown double-digit passing touchdowns in a season, so it would be extremely wishful thinking for the Dolphins backup quarterback to lead the entire NFL in scoring tosses. Also, how scary is it for Dolphins fans that Wilson or seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers is one Tua Tagovailoa injury away from going under center? Get the latest Caesars Sportsbook new user promo when you sign up here:

Aaron Rodgers 5+ rushing touchdowns +4000 (DraftKings)

DraftKings is offering statistical milestone season-long props, including many different players to score 5+ rushing touchdowns during the regular season. Running backs like Ashton Jeanty and Chase Brown are the biggest favorites to find the end zone at least five times on the ground at -1000 each, and the one player that DraftKings is offering with longer than +550 odds is Steelers 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has scored five rushing touchdowns just once in his career, back in 2009 when he was a youthful 26 years old—and well before suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the Jets' 2023 season opener. Bet it at DraftKings, where new users get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly:

Deshaun Watson Comeback Player of the Year +5000 (Caesars)

Watson isn't even listed among the top-4 quarterbacks on the Browns depth chart—that would be Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. But even if Watson miraculously became the Week 1 starter, led the Browns to a 17-0 record and broke the all-time NFL single-season passing touchdowns record with 56—there is no way the NFL media is voting for Watson to win this award given his off-field incidents.

Regular season total highest individual passing game: Over/Under 490.5 yards (DraftKings)

Instead of backing one quarterback, you can take all of them with a few DraftKings passing markets—including whether a quarterback will throw for at least 491 yards in any regular season game this season. Kirk Cousins topped that in 2024 with 509 passing yards against the Buccaneers. The season before, CJ Stroud led that campaign with a 470-yard effort, which would have gone Under this line. Bet it at DraftKings to get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets: