Flamengo and Chelsea will square off in a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match on Friday. The Blues secured a top-four finish in the Premier League this season and won the Europa Conference League final before starting off the Club World Cup with a 2-0 win against LAFC. Their Brazilian opponents also started the competition off with a victory, topping Espérance Tunis 2-0.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 2 p.m. ET. Chelsea are -118 favorites (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Flamengo vs. Chelsea odds, while Flamengo are +310 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for Flamengo vs. Chelsea (odds subject to change):

Chelsea to win (-125)

Both teams to score (-120)

The Blues have won nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions, and manager Enzo Maresca has a plethora of weapons he can put into his starting XI on Friday. The expert acknowledges Flamengo are a worthy opponent that "boast pace and quality in attack," but he believes Chelsea will ride their current hot streak.

Chelsea to win is listed at -125.

Both of these teams have found the back of the net in four straight matches across all competitions, and they are expected to go for goals with the chance at winning Group D on the line. Flamengo have attacking power in former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho while Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araújo have already scored in this competition. They will try to out-gun the likes of Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and a stacked Chelsea squad.

Both teams to score is listed at -122.

