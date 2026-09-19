Unbeaten SEC teams meet Saturday night when the Auburn Tigers host the Florida Gators in a battle of programs with first-year head coaches who are looking to make an early statement. Alex Golesh and the Tigers squeezed past Baylor 17-16, then rolled Southern Miss. Florida handled Florida Atlantic and Campbell with ease, outgaining the opposition nearly 2-for-1 in yards. Both offenses have looked explosive against lesser competition. First-year Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is 0-4 against the Tigers in his career. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. The Gators are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Auburn odds. The over/under for total points is 52.5. Before making any Florida vs. Auburn picks, check out the Florida vs. Auburn predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Auburn. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Auburn vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Auburn spread Florida -2.5 Florida vs. Auburn over/under 52.5 points Florida vs. Auburn money line Florida -126, Auburn +106 Florida vs. Auburn picks See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. Auburn streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Florida vs. Auburn predictions

After simulating Florida vs. Auburn 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (53.5 points) at betting apps. Florida has scored 107 points through two games, averaging 569 ypg. Running back Jadan Baugh is averaging 10.6 yards per attempt and quarterback Aaron Philo has been efficient (517 yards, 5 TDs).

On the other side, Auburn managed only 17 points in a physical win over Baylor, but ranks 116th against the pass and allows 80% red-zone scores. Both defenses padded stats against its cupcake foes. Offensively, however, the team has averaged 263 pass yards and 237 rush yards per game.

The simulations average out to Byrum Brown throwing for 243 yards amd 1.7 TDs for the Tigers, with Brown and Jeremiah Cobb each gaining 50-plus yards on the ground. For Florida, Philo goes for 236 pass yards and 1.7 TDs, Baugh for 74 rushing yards and another score. The model projects 58 combined points as the Over clears in 55% of the simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Florida vs. Auburn picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Auburn and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.