Top-ranked Florida looks to continue its winning streak against in-state foes when the Gators travel to take on the Florida State Seminoles in the first tip of the day on Tuesday. The Gators (2-0) have already knocked off Miami and Jacksonville, while FSU (2-0) has wins against Florida A&M and Troy thus far. This will be one of the more intriguing frontcourt matchups of non-conference play as Florida's Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu take on Alex Steen and massive freshman Marcis Ponder. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla., is at 6 p.m. ET. The Gators are 9.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 166.5 in the latest Florida vs. Florida State odds. Before making any Florida State vs. Florida picks, check out the FSU vs. Florida predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on FSU vs. Florida and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Florida vs. FSU:

Florida vs. Florida State spread: Florida -9.5 Florida vs. Florida State over/under: 166.5 points Florida vs. Florida State money line: Florida -469, FSU +365 Florida vs. Florida State picks: See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. Florida State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Florida vs. Florida State predictions

After evaluating FSU vs. Florida from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (166.5 points) on the best betting apps. Both of Florida's games have gone under the total thus far as the Gators held Jacksonville to 57 points and Miami to 77 in strong defensive efforts.

FSU has seen two games fly over the total, but this will be an entirely new level of compettion that likely won't let its offense operate even close to the same level.

None of the past five meetings between these teams have produced more than 161 combined points. This time around, the model is projecting 159 points as the Under hits in 70% of simulations. See the FSU vs. Florida spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Florida State vs. Florida picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Florida vs. FSU, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



