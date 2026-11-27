The No. 20 Florida Gators battle the Florida State Seminoles in the 2026 Sunshine Showdown rivalry matchup on Friday. Florida is coming off a 34-27 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, while FSU dropped a 28-10 decision to North Carolina State. The Gators (7-4), who have won two in a row, are 3-1 on the road this season. The Seminoles (5-6), who are 0-3 against ranked opponents, are 3-3 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Gators are 6.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 54.5 in the latest Florida vs. Florida State odds. Before making any Florida State vs. Florida picks, check out the Florida vs. Florida State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Florida vs. Florida State odds

Florida vs. Florida State spread Florida -6.5 Florida vs. Florida State over/under 54.5 points Florida vs. Florida State money line Florida -225, Florida State +195 Florida vs. Florida State picks See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. Florida State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Florida vs. Florida State predictions

After simulating Florida vs. Florida State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 54.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in two of the last three head-to-head meetings. It has also hit in six of the last 10 Florida contests, and in each of the last two Florida State games.

The model projects Florida quarterback Aaron Philo to throw for more than 220 yards and one touchdown. It also says Florida State will be led by quarterback Ashton Daniels. He is projected to throw for 240 yards and a score.

The computer is calling for 53 combined points as the Under is the value pick 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Florida vs. Florida State picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Florida State, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.