WHO Florida at Texas WHEN Saturday | Noon ET WHERE Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium | Austin, Texas HOW ABC

In the latest AP Top 25 poll, Texas moved up a spot to No. 5. The Longhorns (7-1, 3-1 in SEC) picked up a close win over Vanderbilt last time out, rebounding from a double-digit loss to Georgia. Texas will be home on Saturday for an SEC date with Florida.

The Gators (4-4, 2-3 in SEC) fell victim to No. 2 Georgia last week, the team’s second loss in its last three games. A conference crown and a College Football Playoff berth are out of reach for Florida, but bowl game hopes are still alive.

The Longhorns are three-touchdown favorites at top sportsbooks, with the over/under around 48 points. Here are the most recently updated odds for this SEC tilt.

Market FanDuel bet365 Caesars Florida spread +21.5 (-115) +21.5 (-110) +21.5 (-110) Texas spread -21.5 (-105) -21.5 (-110) -21.5 (-110) Florida money line +1160 +950 +950 Texas money line -2800 -1700 -1700 Over 48.5 (-105) 48 (-110) 48 (-110) Under 48.5 (-115) 48 (-110) 48 (-110)

In last week’s loss to Georgia, the Gators got out to a 13-6 halftime lead, but the Bulldogs took complete control from there for a 34-20 win. The Florida passing attack had a rough day. Aidan Warner and DJ Lagway combined to go 9-of-30 for 113 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Florida defense did its part, generating three turnovers.

Texas is back from a week off and remains firmly in the conversation for an SEC title and a spot in the CFP. The Longhorns were last in action on Oct. 26, escaping with a 27-24 road win at Vanderbilt after entering as a 16.5-point favorite. Quinn Ewers completed 27-of-37 passes for 288 yards, three scores and two picks.

Why bet on Florida

Since a loss to Miami in the season opener, the Gators are 4-3, with losses coming at the hands of Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia, all ranked teams. Florida fell to the Aggies and Bulldogs by double digits but pushed the Volunteers to the limit in a 23-17 overtime defeat. Florida’s most impressive performance to date was a 48-20 home win over Kentucky.

On paper, Florida is not on the same level as Texas this season. However, the Gators have been competitive for the most part and hold a mark of 5-3 against the spread. As an underdog this season, they’ve covered four out of six times.

Why bet on Texas

Texas remains among the betting favorites at college football betting sites to win the CFP national championship. According to the updated CBS Sports rankings, the Longhorns are the sixth-best team in the nation. Texas is averaging 37.6 points per game, third-best in the SEC, behind Ole Miss (42.1) and Tennessee (38.1).

Defensively, the team ranks first in the conference in both total yards allowed (241.3 per game) and points allowed (11.5 per game). Texas opened the season on a perfect 6-0 run, winning all of the games by 19 points or more. The Longhorns scored 30 or more points and allowed only 13 points or fewer in each of those games.

The team has faced a tougher road over its last two outings. A 30-15 loss to Georgia was followed by a close 27-24 decision to Vanderbilt. There are just four games left for the Longhorns to improve their standing in the eyes of the CFP selection committee.

Best bet on Texas vs. Florida: Texas first half -12.5 (-110, Caesars)

Texas is returning from a week off. It entered the break on a down note, first losing to Georgia and before a closer-than-expected victory over Vanderbilt. A head-to-head loss to Georgia has dimmed the hopes for an SEC title and a first-round playoff bye. A second conference loss would all but end those dreams.

Florida has shown a tough streak at times this season. However, the Gators are playing for little more than bowl eligibility at this point. A raucous home crowd and a program battling for much bigger things will be far too much of a test. Texas gets out to a big halftime lead en route to a convincing double-digit victory.