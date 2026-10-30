The "World's Biggest Outdoor Cocktail Party" moves indoors for 2026, but has major implications in both the SEC and in the College Football Playoff, as the No. 17 Florida Gators take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. Both teams enter off bye weeks; Georgia aims to rebound from a 27-24 home loss to Auburn, while Florida arrives on the heels of a 27-24 road upset of Texas. A physical, high-stakes SEC clash with offenses that can rack up points is expected. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with Jacksonville's stadium under renovation. Georgia has won the last five meetings, each by 14 or more points. The latest Florida vs. Georgia odds list the Bulldogs as 11.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 56.5. Before making any Georgia vs. Florida picks, check out the Florida vs. Georgia predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Florida vs. Georgia odds

Florida vs. Georgia spread Georgia -11.5 Florida vs. Georgia over/under 56.5 points Florida vs. Georgia money line Georgia -440, Florida +340 Florida vs. Georgia picks See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. Georgia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Georgia vs. Florida predictions

After simulating Georgia vs. Florida 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 56.5 points at betting apps. Both of these teams rank in the Top 10 in scoring, with the Bulldogs averaging 39.7 ppg, the Gators 37.5 ppg. Gunner Stockton leads the Bulldogs' offense (1,570 yards, 16 TDs). Florida's QB situation is cloudier, with Aaron Philo (shoulder) and Tramell Jones Jr. both practicing; coach Jon Sumrall has not named a starter. Running back Jadan Baugh (763 yards, 13 TDs) is the Gators' primary weapon in a ground game.

Georgia's last four games lately have finished under this number. Only one Bulldogs opponent has scored more than 20 points. Florida's defense righted the ship vs. Texas, holding the Longhorns to 24 points after allowing 38 and 45 to South Carolina and Missouri, respectively.

This time around, SportsLine's model is projecting 51 combined points, making the Under the value 61% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Florida vs. Georgia picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.