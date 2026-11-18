A rematch of the 2025 national championship game headlines Wednesday's 2026 Players Era 8 semifinals as the No. 1 Florida Gators take on the No. 8 Houston Cougars in Las Vegas. Both teams enter unbeaten, with Florida improving to 5-0 after an 86-78 victory over Notre Dame and Houston moving to 4-0 with an 85-73 win over Rutgers. It's a matchup of Florida's imposing frontcourt against Houston's trademark physical defense and balanced scoring attack. Florida guard Boogie Fland questionable after aggravating a shoulder injury vs. the Fighting Irish. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas is at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Gators are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 147.5. Before making any Houston vs. Florida picks, check out the Houston vs. Florida predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Florida and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Florida vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Florida spread: Florida -2.5 Houston vs. Florida over/under: 147.5 points Houston vs. Florida money line: Florida -134, Houston +120 Houston vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Florida streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Houston vs. Florida predictions

After evaluating Florida vs. Houston from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (147.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over hit in both of these teams' games on Tuesday, and both did so by double-figures. It was the first Over that hit in a Gators game, while the Over has cashed in every Cougars game.

The Gators overwhelmed the Irish down low, as Haugh and Condon combined for 33 points and 19 rebounds against Notre Dame, while Urban Klavzar added 24 points off the bench. It will be tougher to do so against Houston's physical style. Dedan Thomas Jr. leads the Cougars' backcourt.

Houston has yet to score fewer than 85 points in any game. It may happen here, but the model still has the Over hitting 53% of the time. See the Houston vs. Florida spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Houston vs. Florida picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Houston vs. Florida, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Florida spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



