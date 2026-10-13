Our streak of 61 consecutive days with football continues tonight with two more games from Conference USA. CBS Sports Network has the first kickoff at 7 p.m. ET, with Delaware visiting Middle Tennessee, but I don't have a great feel for that one, especially with the Blue Hens' starting QB in question. The better game kicks at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU as Florida International visits Jacksonville State. They are two of three clubs, along with Liberty, yet to lose a CUSA game. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 when they spend $5+:

It appears that it will be a lovely night in Jacksonville, Ala., via weather.com: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. At -3 via DraftKings, JSU is taking 69% of handle and 64% of tickets; similar numbers at -142 on the money line. The total of 43.5 is taking split action.

You can try college football betting on the best sports betting apps, but first you should check out the SportsLine Projection Model for picks on games from both the simulations and our experts. We have a strong play here for those who want to get into parlay betting for FIU vs. Jacksonville State.

FIU vs. Jacksonville State same-game parlay

Gamecocks money line

Alt Under 51.5

DraftKings price: +118 (subject to change)

The winner here will be in a pretty good spot to potentially reach the CUSA title game, which Jacksonville State has the past two seasons (splitting them). The Gamecocks are -125 to return, and FIU is +190 to get there for the first time in school history. Jax State doesn't have to play league favorite Liberty in the regular season, so that's a break. Florida International visits Liberty on Halloween.

The Panthers have been dominant in back-to-back wins, holding Long Island University and New Mexico State to three points each, but those were at home. It marked the first time in program history that FIU held an opponent to three points or fewer in back-to-back games. It hasn't given up a touchdown in the past 11 quarters.

But it has lost both roadies – this marks the first time leaving Florida in 2026 -- and totaled just 19 points in those. FIU has the only defense in the country to have surrendered four touchdowns or fewer. That unit ranks fourth nationally in total defense (241.7 yards per game) and sixth in scoring (12.2 PPG).

Edge rusher DeeJay Holmes Jr. enters with a sack in five consecutive games, a school record. He's one of just four players nationally to have sacks in five or more consecutive games in 2026. Florida International hasn't started CUSA play 2-0 since 2018.

Bet on college football futures using the latest FanDuel promo code for up to $350 in bonus bets:

Jacksonville State, meanwhile, ranks second in CUSA in scoring (27.3 PPG) and total offense (391.2 YPG). Quarterback Caden Creel leads the league in passing yards (1,423) and is third in rushing (405 yards). He is averaging 365.6 combined passing and rushing yards per game and has totaled 14 touchdowns. Thanks partly to him, Jax State has rushed for at least one touchdown in 64 straight games, by far the longest active streak in the nation.

It has 21 players from Florida on the roster. Creel also has one of the nation's tallest receivers in 6-foot-8 Deondre Johnson, who leads the club with 18 catches for 338 yards and two scores. Just throw a jump-ball to that dude whenever close to the end zone. Lead year, Johnson led the country in averaging 24.1 yards per catch.

"Caden Creel makes them go. Whenever you're the leading passer and rusher on the team, that says it all. They go as he goes. Obviously, it helps to have a 6-foot-8 receiver to throw the ball up to," FIU coach Willie Simmons said to the Miami Herald.

The Gamecocks, 5-0 ATS in their past five as favorites, rallied last Wednesday from a nine-point second-half deficit to win at defending CUSA champion Kennesaw State, 27-26, on Garrison Rippa's fifth career game-winning field goal. That improved JSU to 12-1 in weekday games over the past three years, tops in CUSA. It has won the past 10.

Since moving up to the FBS in 2023, Jacksonville State has won eight games with a score in the final minute of regulation or in overtime. One of the team's top defenders is cornerback Caleb Nix, younger brother of Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix. Caleb Nix has three interceptions. But one thing to consider about that defense if you are thinking of a late first-half live bet and FIU has the ball: Jax State's D has allowed a touchdown in the final minute of the first half in all five games vs. FBS opponents.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 3-1 but suffered their only regular-season CUSA loss in Miami last year, 27-21. That got FIU bowl eligible for the first time since 2019. Creel threw for two scores and rushed 19 times for 100 yards in a losing effort.

Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you bet on college football:

Home teams are 4-2 in weekday CUSA play in 2026. Just one of those six was decided by one score or fewer, and that was Jax State's win over Kennesaw State. The Gamecocks are just a more well-rounded team than the Panthers. The model has JSU by a score of 28-25, but I'll be pretty surprised if there are that many points scored short of overtime(s) – at least I got over a key number of 51 and still kept a plus-money parlay. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.