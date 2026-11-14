The Florida Gators made it to Lexington ahead of the FAA ground stop on Friday and will now face the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field at 6:15 p.m. ET in an SEC showdown on Saturday. The Wildcats (7-2) have been one of the conference's pleasant surprises this season, covering seven of nine games, while Florida (4-4) has stumbled in recent weeks, losing three of its last four games, including an 8-27 defeat at Georgia and a 23-7 loss to Oklahoma. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. ET at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky is a 3-point favorite, while the over/under is 52.5 in the latest Florida vs. Kentucky odds. Before making any Kentucky vs. Florida picks, check out the Florida vs. Kentucky predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Florida vs. Kentucky odds

Florida vs. Kentucky spread Kentucky -3 Florida vs. Kentucky over/under 52.5 points Florida vs. Kentucky money line Kentucky -154, Florida +131 Florida vs. Kentucky picks See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. Kentucky streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Florida vs. Kentucky predictions

After simulating Florida vs. Kentucky 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 52.5 points at betting apps. The last four games for the Florida Gators has gone Under the total, including the last two games on the road. Additionally, the last three games for the Kentucky Wildcats have gone Under the total.

Florida arrives in Lexington with WR Vernell Brown III sidelined with a knee injury and TE Evan Chieca listed questionable, further limiting what has been a struggling offensive unit.

The model projects 49 combined points as the Under hits 58% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Florida vs. Kentucky picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. Kentucky spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.