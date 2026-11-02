The first ranked matchup of the 2026-27 college basketball season takes place on Monday between the No. 1 Florida Gators and No. 14 Miami Hurricanes. The in-state foes will meet for the 71st time in the 2026 Orion180 Tipoff Classic at a neutral site. The Gators went 27-8 a year ago and enter a season atop the AP Poll for the second time in program history with much of the core which led them to a national title in 2025. The Hurricanes went 26-9 in Jai Lucas' first year at the helm and finished last year 24th in the final AP Poll. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Gators defeated the Canes last season, also at a neutral site. The Gators are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 158.5. Before making any Florida vs. Miami picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Miami vs. Florida 10,000 times and revealed its coveted men's basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Florida vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Florida spread: Florida -5.5 Miami vs. Florida over/under: 158.5 points Miami vs. Florida money line: Florida -238, Miami +205 Miami vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Florida streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Florida vs. Miami predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Miami vs. Florida 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (158.5 points) on the best betting apps. Low-scoring games have been the norm for this series as each of their last eight meetings have failed to even top 150 combined points. Their last matchup in Nov. 2025 saw 150 points scored as it way under the listed total of 171.5.

Also last year, the Under connected in 67% of Miami games (8-4) in which it was an underdog, while the total wasn't reached in 60% of Florida games (18-12-1) during the regular season. The Gators had the No. 2 scoring defense in the SEC a year ago, while the Hurricanes ranked fourth in the ACC in points allowed per game. Given the recent series history and both teams' trends, the model has the teams combining for 158 points and the Under connecting in 58% of simulations. See the Florida vs. Miami spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Miami vs. Florida picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Florida vs. Miami, and which side of the spreads hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Florida spread to back, all from the model on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks, and find out.



