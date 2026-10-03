The No. 8 Florida Gators look to keep their hot start going on Saturday when they travel to take on the No. 25 Missouri Tigers in one of three top-25 matchups on the Week 5 college football schedule. Under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, the Gators are 4-0 and 2-0 in the SEC after beating Auburn and Ole Miss thus far. Mizzou went 3-0 in non-conference play before dropping its opener against Mississippi State. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. The Gators are 5.5-point road favorites in the latest Florida vs. Missouri odds, while the over/under is 57.5. Before making any Missouri vs. Florida picks, check out the Missouri vs. Florida predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Florida vs. Missouri odds

Florida vs. Missouri spread Florida -5.5 Florida vs. Missouri over/under 57.5 points Florida vs. Missouri money line Florida -215, Missouri +180 Florida vs. Missouri picks See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. Missouri streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Florida vs. Missouri predictions

After simulating Missouri vs. Florida 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 57.5 points at betting apps. The total is this high because of how explosive the Gators have been on offense. All three of their FBS matchups have cleared the total as running back Jadan Baugh has piled up 600 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground already.

Missouri, meanwhile, has been trending the other direction as the Tigers have seen their last two games go Under. For this game, SportsLine's model is projecting that the Gators won't be quite as effective moving the ball as they are held to less than 30 points. The model is projecting 55 combined points, making the Under the value play 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Missouri vs. Florida picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Missouri, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 34-25 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.