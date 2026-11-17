Unbeaten college basketball teams face off in the opening round of the 2026 Players Era 8 tournament on Tuesday, when the top-ranked Florida Gators face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Thomas Haugh leads Florida with 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, while Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu give the Gators an imposing frontcourt. Notre Dame counters with a high-powered perimeter attack, led by Ethan Roberts, Brady Koehler and Braeden Shrewsberry. The Irish are shooting an incredible 47% from 3-point range. Perhaps surprisingly, these proud programs have never faced each other. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas is at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Gators are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 150.5. The Over is 4-0 in Irish games, while the Under is 4-0 when the Gators play. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Florida picks, check out the Notre Dame vs. Florida predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Florida and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Florida vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Florida spread: Florida -15.5 Notre Dame vs. Florida over/under: 150.5 points Notre Dame vs. Florida money line: Florida -1850, Notre Dame +1000 Notre Dame vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Notre Dame vs. Florida streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Notre Dame vs. Florida predictions

After evaluating Florida vs. Notre Dame from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (150.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit in all four Fighting Irish games this season, but the Under hasn't missed in any Florida game. One other interesting tidbit on the line: It's the highest total for any Notre Dame game, but the second-lowest for a Florida matchup.

Combined, these teams average a whopping 169.8 ppg. Notre Dame ranks No. 2 in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage, while Florida has playmakers and a clear advance in the interior. In other words, both teams have paths to scoring 80-plus yet again.

The model projects each team to have four players reach double-figure scoring. Haugh scores 14 for Florida, Roberts paces Notre Dame with 15.

The model has the Over hitting 61% of the time. See the Notre Dame vs. Florida spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Florida picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Notre Dame vs. Florida spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



