The Florida State Seminoles will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Louisville Cardinals in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Friday night. Florida State is coming off a 38-7 win over Virginia in Week 5, while Louisville dropped a 31-28 decision at North Carolina State. The Seminoles (3-2, 1-1 ACC), who have won two in a row, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Cardinals (2-3, 1-2 ACC), who have dropped two consecutive games, are 2-1 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Florida State leads the all-time series 18-6, including two wins in a row. The Cardinals are 4-point favorites, with the over/under at 60.5 in the latest Florida State vs. Louisville odds. The Cardinals are at -185 on the money line (risk $185 to win $100). Both teams are 3-2 against the spread this season. Before making any Louisville vs. Florida State picks, check out the Florida State vs. Louisville predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Florida State vs. Louisville odds

Florida State vs. Louisville spread Louisville -4 Florida State vs. Louisville over/under 60.5 points Florida State vs. Louisville money line Louisville -185, Florida State +154 Florida State vs. Louisville picks See picks at SportsLine Florida State vs. Louisville streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Florida State vs. Louisville predictions

After simulating Florida State vs. Louisville 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 60.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in three of the past five head-to-head meetings. It has also hit in eight of the past 10 Florida State games. The Under is 3-3 over the past six Louisville home games.

Senior quarterback Ashton Daniels leads the Seminoles. He has completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,111 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions. Louisville, meanwhile, is led by junior quarterback Lincoln Kienoltz. He has completed 69.1% of his passes for 1,394 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception.

SportsLine's model is projecting 54 combined points in this one, making the Under the value 62% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Florida State vs. Louisville picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisville vs. FSU, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the FSU vs. Louisville spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.