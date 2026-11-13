The Florida State Seminoles just earned their first road victory since 2023. Now they look to win another when they visit the bowl-eligible Pittsburgh Panthers in a Friday night ACC matchup. The Seminoles (4-5, 204 ACC) need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility under interim head coach Rick Stockstill. Pitt (6-3, 3-3) is 5-1 at home, but will forge on without star quarterback Mason Heintschel (ACL). Pitts leads the all-time series 7-5, including a 34-31 win in Tallahassee last year. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. After opening at -3, the Panthers are now 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 52.5 in the latest Florida State vs. Pitt odds. Before making any FSU vs. Pittsburgh picks, check out the Florida State vs. Pittsburgh predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh odds

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh spread Pittsburgh -3.5 Florida State vs. Pittsburgh over/under 52.5 points Florida State vs. Pittsburgh money line Pittsburgh -162, Florida State +142 Florida State vs. Pittsburgh picks See picks at SportsLine Florida State vs. Pittsburgh streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Florida State vs. Pittsburgh predictions

After simulating Florida State vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 52.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Over has hit in the last four FSU games, in large part because the Seminoles have allowed at least 36 points in three of them.

Ashton Daniels (2,146 yards, 14 TD, 12 INT) gives FSU a dual-threat spark, but turnovers and a leaky run defense have hurt the Seminoles. On the other side, Damon Ferguson (662 yards) leads a dynamic ground threat for the Panthers. Pitt's defense allows just 2.3 yards per carry on the season, the lowest mark in the nation.

The computer is calling for 52 combined points as the Under is the value pick 52% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Florida State vs. Pittsburgh picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pitt vs. Florida State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times