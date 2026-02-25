The defending-champion Florida Gators finally cracked the top 10 in the latest AP poll this week at No. 7, and their next test is a road matchup with the Texas Longhorns, who are hoping to get into the tournament after missing out last season. The Gators are 21-6 overall and 12-2 in SEC play, tops in the conference entering Wednesday. Florida has won seven in a row. The Longhorns are 8-6 in the SEC and are 17-10 overall. They're coming off a loss to Georgia, which snapped a five-game win streak.

Despite losing some talent from last year's title winners, the Gators remain one of the best and most balanced teams in the country. Thomas Haugh leads the way with 17.3 points per game, and he's one of six Gators averaging double-digits. Florida is sixth in the conference in scoring and second in scoring defense. Texas is second in the SEC in shooting percentage, though Florida has the conference's best mark in opponent shooting percentage.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Here, we look at the model's best bets for Florida vs. Texas on Wednesday, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet on Florida vs. Texas at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after winning their first bet of $5 or more:

Florida vs. Texas model picks for Feb. 25

Texas +6.5

Both teams are solid against the spread, with Florida 15-12 ATS and Texas 16-11, but the model is backing the home side here with Texas covering in more than 60% of its 10,000 simulations. The Longhorns are 7-3 ATS as an underdog this season.

Texas money line

The model has the Gators winning in nearly 60% of simulations with a final score projection of 80-78, but there's more value on Texas, the model says, given the Longhorns win nearly 40% of the time at +250 at FanDuel.

Bet the Longhorns at FanDuel and get $100 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

Over 157.5

The model doesn't have a particularly strong lean on the total, as its final score projection of a 80-78 Florida win is 158, just Over the consensus line of 157.5. However, Over 157.5 hits in 51.8% of its simulations.