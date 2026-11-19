The top-ranked Florida Gators battle the West Virginia Mountaineers in the third-place game of the Players Era 8 tournament on Thursday afternoon. Florida dropped an 86-76 semifinal matchup to Houston on Wednesday, while West Virginia fell 86-82 to Kansas in the other semifinal. The Gators (5-1), who won the SEC title at 16-2 and were 27-8 overall last year, are 2-1 on neutral courts this year. The Mountaineers (4-1), who finished seventh in the Big 12 at 9-9 and were 21-14 overall in 2025-26, are 1-1 at neutral sites. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, is at 2:30 p.m. ET. Florida is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Florida vs. West Virginia odds, having dropped from opening at Florida (-9.5), while the over/under is 147.5. Before making any West Virginia vs. Florida picks, check out the Florida vs. West Virginia predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. West Virginia and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for West Virginia vs. Florida:

Florida vs. West Virginia spread: Florida -7.5 Florida vs. West Virginia over/under: 147.5 points Florida vs. West Virginia money line: Florida -380, WVU +300 Florida vs. West Virginia picks: See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. West Virginia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top West Virginia vs. Florida predictions

After evaluating Florida vs. WVU from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (147.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in two of the last three head-to-head meetings. It is 6-4 in the past 10 Florida games. West Virginia has among the top defenses in the Big 12, allowing 63.2 points per game. The Gators, meanwhile, are allowing 69 points.

The model projects four Florida players to reach double-figure scoring, with Thomas Haugh projected to score 13.8 points on average. It says two West Virginia players will score at least 10 points, led by Miles Sadler, who is projected to score more than 16 points.

The model projects 147 combined points as the Under hits 52% of the time. See the Florida vs. West Virginia spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Florida vs. West Virginia picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Florida vs. West Virginia, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. West Virginia spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



