Surprising teams are set to battle as Fluminense and Al-Hilal square off in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals on Friday. Fluminense pulled off a major upset to end the Round of 16, knocking Inter Milan out of the competition with a 2-0 decision. Al-Hilal also clinched a shocking victory as star striker Marcos Leonardo scored twice in a 4-3 win against Man City.

Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando is set for 3 p.m. ET. Al-Hilal are +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal odds, while Fluminense are +205 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Al-Hilal are also listed at -135 to qualify for the semifinal round, with Fluminense listed at +105 to advance.

Martin Green is a proven soccer handicapper who has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others.

Here are Green's best bets for Fluminese vs. Al-Hilal on Friday:

Both teams to score (-125)

Al-Hilal draw no bet (-125)

Both of these competitors have found the back of the net in two of their last three Club World Cup matches. They also put up three or more goals as underdogs their last times out, so they should be eager to continue their scoring ways on Thursday.



Green likes both teams to score in this match, and that prop is listed at -135.

Fluminense are unbeaten in 10 straight across all competitions, including two scoreless draws in their last four matches. Green adds that the Brazilians will be more accustom to the weather forecasted for Friday's game, while Man City was clearly stunned by the Florida heat. This makes Fluminense a formidable foe, but Green thinks the Al-Hilal roster is packed with enough talent to prevail.



"It's likely to be a close contest, but Al-Hilal's star quality in attack could ultimately swing this game in their favor," he said.



This prop bet is listed at -120.

Martin Green has provided picks for Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal.