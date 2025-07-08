The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup semifinals begin on Tuesday when Fluminense battles Chelsea at MetLife Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. Chelsea recorded a 2-1 win over Palmeiras in the quarterfinals, while Fluminense advanced thanks to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Al Hilal. Fluminense has yet to lose in this competition, but the Brazilian side enters Tuesday's match as massive underdogs. According to the latest Chelsea vs. Fluminense odds, the Blues are -165 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Fluminense are +500 underdogs.

You can get live 2025 FIFA Club World Cup betting odds at your favorite betting site and watch on DAZN (for free). If you're looking for how to bet on Chelsea vs. Fluminense, where to bet on the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, or the best soccer online sports betting apps, we have you covered. Here's a look at where to bet on Fluminense vs. Chelsea.

How to bet on Fluminense vs. Chelsea

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like FanDuel, DraftKings or BetMGM. Here are several popular soccer wagers to make:

Game Lines: Bet the money line, total goals over/under, and spread for a single match.

Game Props: Bet on the correct score, winning margin, exact goals scored, both teams to score, etc.

Goalscorer Props: Bet on a particular player to score a goal during the match.

Team Props: Bet on the over/under for total team goals, total team shots, and more.

Player Fouls: Bet on how many fouls a particular player will commit during the match.

Best 2025 FIFA Club World Cup betting promos

The DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are offering new users $150 in bonus bets after they wager $5 or more. DraftKings' bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bonus bet tokens, while bet365 users can spend the bonus bets in any increment they wish. FanDuel will give new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but require a larger investment up front. BetMGM users can have their first wager covered with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if they lose, but they have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics offers new users 10 straight days of No Sweat Bets up to $100 each day, totaling up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code does not offer bonus bets, giving out profit boosts instead. After placing a qualifying wager of $1 or more, new users will be given 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts.

Chelsea vs. Fluminense betting preview

Fluminense has been stellar defensively throughout this competition, conceding just three goals across five matches. The Brazilian side has kept a clean sheet in two of their last three games, including holding Inter Milan scoreless in a 2-0 win in the Round of 16. According to the Fluminense vs. Chelsea odds at DraftKings, Fluminense are +390 (risk $100 to win $390) to record a clean sheet on Tuesday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has been lethal in the attacking third, scoring two or more goals in four of their five fixtures. The over/under for Chelsea's total team goals on Tuesday is 1.5. Winger Pedro Neto has scored three goals in this competition and is priced at +350 to score against Fluminense. Enzo Fernandez has two assists in the Club World Cup and is +205 to score or assist on Tuesday.

Responsible Gaming

It's important for users to game responsibly, and sportsbooks offer plenty of tools to do so, including setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts, and using self-exclusion measures. All platforms have contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help.

Additional responsible gambling resources are accessible, including at the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.