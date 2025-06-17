Borussia Dortmund will face Fluminense in a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage showdown on Tuesday. Dortmund finished fourth in the Bundesliga table this year, winning five straight matches to end the season. They will face a Fluminense side that is currently sixth in the Brazilian Serie A standings with three wins in its last five domestic matches.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for noon ET. Dortmund are -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Fluminense vs. Dortmund odds, while Fluminense are +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +333, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Fluminense vs. Dortmund on Tuesday:

Serhou Guirassy anytime goalscorer (+100)

anytime goalscorer (+100) Both Teams to Score - 1st Half: Yes (+340)

The expert notes that BVB were very good in the attacking third, generating the third-most goals in Bundesliga play this season at 71. The defense was porous, however, and conceded 51 goals in 34 matches. Fluminense have scored 15 goals in 11 league games but have also conceded 12, which opens the door for both of these teams to climb up the scoreboard on Tuesday.



The striker has found the back of the net 21 times in 30 matches and is currently riding a five-game streak where he has scored at least once.

Both Teams to Score - 1st Half: Yes (+340)

"Fluminense have scored two or more goals in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, while Dortmund finished the season scoring three or more goals in six consecutive games," Sutton said. "With both teams wanting to finish on top of Group F, I expect an entertaining affair from the opening whistle." BTTS to hit in the first half is listed at +340 at FanDuel.

