Last year, former Major League Baseball player Jayson Werth hit a horse racing home run when Dornoch, a horse he co-owned, won the Belmont and Haskell Stakes. This year Werth is taking another swing in a Triple Crown race with Flying Mohawk, a colt who will be making his first start on the dirt at the Kentucky Derby.

11 Flying Mohawk (30-1)

Trainer: Whit Beckman

Whit Beckman Jockey: Joe Ramos

Joe Ramos Last race: Second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks by 3½ lengths

Second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks by 3½ lengths Career record: 6 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds

6 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings: $295,800

$295,800 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 84 (2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks)

84 (2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks) Sire: Karakontie

Below, we'll dig further into Flying Mohawk as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered on Saturday, and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

What to know about Flying Mohawk

In six career starts, Flying Mohawk owns two wins and two runner-up finishes. One of the second-place finishes came in a Grade 3 stakes race.

That's a pretty respectable record for any horse. But none of those starts came on dirt, and on Saturday Flying Mohawk will bring that résumé into the most important 3-year-old dirt race in the world, the Kentucky Derby.

How does a horse qualify for the Kentucky Derby without having raced on the dirt? Churchill Downs' Derby qualifying system awards points to horses who compete in certain prep races around the world. Two of those prep races are held at the Churchill Downs-owned Turfway Park, home of the Jeff Ruby Steaks, which is run on a synthetic surface. Synthetic surfaces have a reputation of being more like a turf course than a dirt one, which was perfect for Flying Mohawk, whose first five starts came on the grass. In the Jeff Ruby Steaks, he took to the synthetic with aplomb, finishing second to Final Gambit and earning enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

How he will handle the dirt and, more importantly, the kickback is anyone's guess. Flying Mohawk is a son of Karakontie, a grass horse who excelled at the mile distance. Flying Mohawk's dam sire also was a grass horse.

Even the speed figures he has earned on the grass and synthetic (his career high is an 84) would not be fast enough to be competitive on the dirt. He would need to make enormous improvement in order to make any dent in the Kentucky Derby.

Post draw analysis

Flying Mohawk does have one thing going for him: a good post. The No. 11 hole is perfect for him to drop to the back of the pack and hope for a pace meltdown, which would benefit his come-from-behind running style.