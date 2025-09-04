The pro football game on Monday night is always one of the weekly highlights of the weekly schedule as it often features a top matchup. This football on Monday night betting guide will share best football picks advice, top player props for and ongoing football on Monday promo codes. It will also share best bets for pro football on Mondays and football picks for the spread, money line and over/under. Bet football on Monday night at DraftKings and get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $300 in bonus bets:

Football on Monday night odds

Week 1 of football on Monday night features a divisional battle as Minnesota will visit Chicago. This rivalry dates back to 1961, and last year saw Minnesota sweep the season series as it has won seven of the last eight meetings. Monday football in Week 1 will mark the pro debut of J.J. McCarthy after the 2024 first-round pick missed his entire rookie season, and he will match up with a member of his draft class in last year's first overall pick, Caleb Williams.

The Monday pro football spread for this contest has Minnesota as 1.5-point road favorites, which is a shift since opening. The initial pro football odds had Chicago as 1.5-point favorites, despite it being on the losing end in recent matchups. Minnesota went 11-5-1 against the spread (ATS) last season, while Chicago was 9-7-1 versus the line. Both franchises have struggled ATS in high-profile games like this one which could affect pro football predictions. Minnesota is 1-4-1 versus the spread over its last six road primetime games, while Chicago is 1-7 ATS over their last eight primetime contests against divisional foes.

Minnesota is the -124 favorite (risk $124 to win $100) on the Monday pro football money line. Chicago is the underdog at +104 (risk $100 to win $104) on the Week 1 football on Monday money line. Since Kevin O'Connell became Minnesota's head coach in 2022, his team has lost on the ML in all six of its road primetime games, including the playoffs, with all three of its away primetime games in 2024 being double-digit defeats. Chicago was 1-5 on the money line last season versus its division, with the one victory coming in a Week 18 game versus Green Bay when the latter was resting its starters.

The Week 1 Monday football over/under is 43.5, making it the fifth-lowest of the opening week of games. It has fallen 2 points since opening at 45.5, and the Under was 10-7 for both teams last regular season. Anyone making pro football predictions on the Monday's game's over/under may want to observe some betting trends, which seem to favor the Under. The last six primetime games for Chicago have gone under, while the last seven Monday night contests for Minnesota have gone under.

Football on Monday night prop bets

The latest football player props have pro football odds for an anytime touchdown scorer, with Justin Jefferson leading the way at +130. Following him are Jordan Mason (+150), Aaron Jones (+155) and D'Andre Swift (+160). Jefferson, who ranks first in league history with 96.5 receiving yards per game, also has a pro football prop for his receiving yardage, which is 79.5.

Both starting quarterbacks -- Williams and McCarthy -- have the exact same Monday football prop odds for their passing touchdowns bar of 1.5. Going over would result in a +121 payout, while going under is at -155. McCarthy's O/U for his passing yards football on Monday night prop is 222.5, while Williams' is a few yards shy of that at 217.5.

Monday's pro football schedule

Week Date Time (ET) Matchup Game Page Odds/Score Week 1 Sep. 8 8:15 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago Game forecast Minnesota -1.5, O/U: 43.5 Week 2 Sep. 15 7 p.m.

10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Houston

Los Angeles (A) at Las Vegas



Week 3 Sep. 22 8:15 p.m. Detroit at Baltimore



Week 4 Sep. 29 7:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. New York (A) at Miami

Cincinnati at Denver



Week 5 Oct. 6 8:15 p.m. Kansas City at Jacksonville



Week 6 Oct. 13 7:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Buffalo at Atlanta

Chicago at Washington



Week 7 Oct. 20 7 p.m.

10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit

Houston at Seattle



Week 8 Oct. 27 8:15 p.m. Washington at Kansas City



Week 9 Nov. 3 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Dallas



Week 10 Nov. 10 8:15 p.m. Philadelphia at Green Bay



Week 11 Nov. 17 8:15 p.m. Dallas at Las Vegas



Week 12 Nov. 24 8:15 p.m. Carolina at San Francisco



Week 13 Dec. 1 8:15 p.m. New York (N) at New England



Week 14 Dec. 8 8:15 p.m. Philadelphia at Los Angeles (A)



Week 15 Dec. 15 8:15 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh



Week 16 Dec. 22 8:15 p.m. San Francisco at Indianapolis



Week 17 Dec. 29 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles (N) at Atlanta





Monday pro football betting tips

Chicago vs. Minnesota is a matchup that's taken place 128 times previously, with Minnesota leading the all-time series 68-58-2. The team that calls Minneapolis home has have won five straight road games versus Chicago, though just one win separates the two in pro football on Monday night history. Chicago is 34-43 all-time in such games, while Minnesota is 33-37. Week 1 of the 2025 pro football season will be the 19th Monday matchup between these teams, with Minnesota holding a 10-8 edge.

Williams dropped all three of his night games as a rookie, posting one total touchdown versus three interceptions in the defeats. Chicago has averaged just 9.3 points across those contests, compared to 20.1 points in day games. Minnesota was 2-3 in night games last season, including a defeat to Los Angeles in the Wild Card Round. Its offense also struggled to put points on the board in such games, averaging 17.8 across these five, as opposed to 26.4 points across 13 day games.

Pro football on Monday night betting sites and promos

Football on Monday night is always one of the most eagerly game broadcasts of the week, so some of the best promos from online sportsbooks often coincide with the matchup. Below are some of the best betting apps that you can utilize betting promo codes on for this week's football on Monday contest.

Football on Monday night FAQ

When does pro football on Monday night start?

Football on Monday begins on September 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Week 1 game features Chicago hosting Minnesota, and the Monday pro football schedule will run through Week 17 on December 29. Most weeks will have a single game, but four weeks will have two such games. Those occur in Week 2, Week 4, Week 6 and Week 7.

What channel is pro football on Monday night on?

Games air weekly on ESPN, with most games also simulcast on ABC as well. A total of 19 games will be on ABC, with 12 games airing on ABC.

What time is pro football on Monday night?

When there is a single game on Monday nights, it will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. There are doubleheaders in Week 2 and Week 7, with the first game beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the second at 10 p.m. ET. There are also two weeks where games have staggered start times -- Week 4 and Week 6. Those weeks will see the first game start at 7:15 p.m. ET and the second begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Who is playing on pro football on Monday night?

Minnesota will visit Chicago in the first Monday pro football game. The full schedule for the season can be viewed above.

What is the highest-scoring pro football on Monday night game of all time?

The highest-scoring football on Monday night game saw 105 total points scored when Los Angeles (N) defeated Kansas City, 54-51, on Nov. 19, 2018. That remains the third highest-scoring game in league history and was the first game in which both teams topped 50 points. The most points by a single team in football on Monday night history is 59 points by Philadelphia in a 59-28 victory over Washington on Nov. 15, 2010.

Which team has appeared on pro football on Monday night the most times?

Miami has appeared in a record 89 pro football Monday games, posting a 44-45 all-time mark. Its most common opponent is New York (A) (13 games). The only other teams with more than 80 Monday pro football appearances are Dallas (87) and San Francisco (85). The most common football on Monday night matchup is Denver vs. Las Vegas, which has taken place 20 times.