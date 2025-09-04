Professional football action on Thursday serves as the appetizer for football fans before the full Sunday plate and the dessert of Monday action, and often the first game of the week comes with a strong storyline to begin the weekly football schedule. This Football on Thursday Night betting guide will share the best football picks advice, top football props for and any ongoing Football on Thursday Night promo codes. It will also share best bets for Football on Thursday Night and football picks for the spread, money line and over/under. Bet Football on Thursday Night at FanDuel and receive $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Football on Thursday Night odds

Week 2 of Football on Thursday Night features two of the top young quarterbacks in professional football as Green Bay hosts Washington. These are also two of the oldest franchises in professional football history, with Green Bay dating back to 1921 and Washington dating back to 1932.

Green Bay is a 3-point favorite at home in the latest Football on Thursday Night spread. Green Bay went 9-8 against the spread (ATS) last season, including 4-3 as a home favorite. Washington went 10-6-1 ATS last season, including 5-3-1 as the underdog as one of the biggest surprises of last year's football season. Washington covered the spread in four of its final six games last season, including the playoffs, en route to reaching the NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the Football on Thursday Night money line. Washington is a +130 underdog (risk $100 to win $130). Washington is no stranger to taking down strong opponents on the road though, defeating Tampa Bay and Detroit away from home in a postseason run. Washington went 5-3 on the road during the regular season and 7-4 away from home, including the playoffs last year. Washington won three of its final four road games last year . Meanwhile, Green Bay went 6-3 at home last year, including 5-2 as the home favorite.

The Week 2 Football on Thursday Night total is 48.5, and while Green Bay is an even split at 8-8-1 for over/under results last season, the Over hit in 11 of 17 Washington games. The Over hit in six of eight Washington games where it was the road underdogs, while the Green Bay was 3-3-1 for its over/under results at home last season. The final four weeks of last season featured a 2-2 split for the over/under Football on Thursday Night.

Football on Thursday Night schedule

Week Date Time (ET) Matchup Game Page Odds/Score Week 2 Sept. 11 8:15 p.m. Washington at Green Bay

Green Bay -3, O/U 48.5 Week 3 Sept. 18 8:15 p.m. Miami at Buffalo



Week 4 Sept. 25 8:15 p.m. Seattle at Arizona



Week 5 Oct. 2 8:15 p.m. San Francisco at Los Angeles (N)



Week 6 Oct. 9 8:15 p.m. Philadelphia at New York (N)



Week 7 Oct. 16 8:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati



Week 8 Oct. 23 8:15 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles (A)



Week 9 Oct. 30 8:15 p.m. Baltimore at Miami



Week 10 Nov. 6 8:15 p.m. Las Vegas at Denver



Week 11 Nov. 13 8:15 p.m. New York (A) at New England



Week 12 Nov. 20 8:15 p.m. Buffalo at Houston



Week 13 Fri. Nov. 28 3 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia



Week 14 Dec. 4 8:15 p.m. Dallas at Detroit



Week 15 Dec. 11 8:15 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay



Week 16 Dec. 18 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles (N) at Seattle



Week 17 Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. Denver at Kansas Cirty





Football on Thursday Night betting tips

Green Bay vs. Washington is a matchup that's taken place 40 times previously, with Green Bay holding a 22-17-1 advantage. Along with the home team winning each of the last five matchups, the host team has won eight straight regular-season battles. Green Bay defeated Washington, 28-14, in 2004, as the last time the road team won a regular-season meeting. Washington defeated Green Bay, 23-21, when they last met in 2022. Green Bay and Washington both lost on Thursdays last season, with Green Bay falling to Detroit, 34-31, and Philadelphia defeating Washington, 26-18. Washington and Green Bay both averaged 30.8 points per game in five night games last season.

Football on Thursday Night FAQ

When does Football on Thursday Night start?

Football on Thursday Night begins during the Week 2 schedule with the first matchup taking place on September 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET. It features Green Bay hosting Washington, and the Football on Thursday Night schedule will run through Week 17 on December 25, ending on Christmas Day. Week 2 through Week 17 will all feature one game but Week 13 will host Football on Friday Night for Black Friday, as opposed to its Thursday programming.

What is the highest-scoring Football on Thursday Night game of all time?

On December 14, 2023, Las Vegas defeated Los Angeles (A), 63-21, for a Football on Thursday Night record of 84 total points. Las Vegas set a franchise record for points in a game (63) in the victory, which is also a single-team record for Football on Thursday Night. Aidan O'Connell threw four touchdown passes for Las Vegas, which also scored two defensive touchdowns. Las Vegas' 63-point game is tied for the seventh-highest single-team scoring total in professional football history.