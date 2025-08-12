The Braves are in the midst of a disappointing season, but they have a chance to play spoiler against the NL East rival New York Mets on Tuesday. The Mets are fighting for a playoff spot but have lost 11 of their last 12 games. On Tuesday, the Braves will send right-hander Spencer Strider (5-9, 4.04 ERA) to the mound. Strider gave up 11 hits in just 4.2 innings of work in his last outing, but also recorded six strikeouts against the Brewers. Strider has now recorded six or more strikeouts in five of his last six starts. He is -115 to finish with over 6.5 strikeouts against the Mets on Tuesday, which is one of the MLB props that SportsLine's Inside the Lines team is targeting.

Other MLB prop bets to back at BetMGM Sportsbook on Tuesday include Oneil Cruz to steal a base (+275) and Kerry Carpenter to hit a home run (+300). When it comes to MLB betting, our model can help new users take advantage of the best sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Best Tuesday MLB player prop picks:



Oneil Cruz, Pirates, over 0.5 stolen bases (+275 at BetMGM).

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers, over 0.5 home runs (+300 at BetMGM).

Spener Strider, Braves, over 6.5 strikeouts (-115 at BetMGM).

Bet these MLB props at BetMGM and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Oneil Cruz, Pirates, over 0.5 stolen bases (+275)

Cruz ranks second in the majors with 34 stolen bases this season, but his last successful stolen base came on July 25th. Cruz has recorded a hit in three of his last four games, so he's giving himself opportunities to swipe a bag consistently. On Tuesday, Cruz and the Pirates will face Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta has struggled with walks in recent weeks, walking 12 batters in his last four starts, and gave up seven hits in his last outing against Pittsburgh. Cruz has the third-highest stolen base projection with a model line of +250, but you can find this price at BetMGM and also use the latest BetMGM bonus code, offering up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if first bet loses:

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers, over 0.5 home runs (+300)

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two total runs scored and four RBI in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Angels. Carpenter has been productive at the plate in August, as he's batting .276 with four home runs and 10 RBI across 10 games this month. On Tuesday, Carperter and the Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox, a pitching staff that ranks 19th in the MLB with a 4.14 ERA. Bet on Carpenter to homer at BetMGM, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if first bet loses:

Spencer Strider, Braves, over 6.5 strikeouts (-115)

Strider is at the top of the strikeout projections list despite averaging one less (6.0) in road starts vs. home and coming in under 6.5 strikeouts in his last two outings. However, Strider has had success against the Mets this season. In fact, Strider has recorded 16 K's in two starts against New York in 2025, giving up just seven hits and four earned runs across 11 innings. The model is predicting that Strider finishes with 7.19 strikeouts on average, creating value on the over. Bet this MLB prop at BetMGM, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

MLB HR, stolen base, strikeouts prop cheat sheet

The SportsLine Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple. We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in 'our direction' so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social, and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

Spencer Strider is at the top of the strikeout projections list despite averaging 1 less (6.0) in road starts vs home and coming in under 6.5 his last 2 outings. Perhaps that means he's due. If you like over 6.5 the best price is Hard Rock at -115.

Talking about 'he's due' there's Oneil Cruz and his 3rd highest stolen base projection with a model line of +250. He has not stolen a base in his last 15 despite our liking (and losing on) his value for several of his last few games. There is a wide range of prices on him to have a SB with Fanatics offering just +270, but FanDuel all the way up to +410 due to this drought.

RANK HR SB K 8/12 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.363 | +175 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.293 | +241 Spencer Strider (ATL) | 7.19 2 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.343 | +192 Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.288 | +247 Paul Skenes (PIT) | 6.93 3 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.326 | +207 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.286 | +250 Jack Flaherty (DET) | 6.56 4 Aaron Judge (NYY) | 0.291 | +244 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.275 | +264 Freddy Peralta (MIL) | 6.08 5 Riley Greene (DET) | 0.284 | +252 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.266 | +276 Carlos Rodon (NYY) | 6.04 6 Nick Kurtz (ATH) | 0.283 | +253 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.244 | +310 George Kirby (SEA) | 5.89 7 Kerry Carpenter (DET) | 0.26 | +285 CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.242 | +313 Robbie Ray (SF) | 5.89 8 Byron Buxton (MIN) | 0.245 | +308 Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.231 | +333 Jacob Lopez (ATH) | 5.8 9 Eugenio Suarez (SEA) | 0.241 | +315 Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) | 0.22 | +355 Shane Baz (TB) | 5.78 10 Mike Trout (LAA) | 0.234 | +327 David Hamilton (BOS) | 0.219 | +357 Ranger Suarez (PHI) | 5.6 11 Ketel Marte (ARI) | 0.232 | +331 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.218 | +359 Ben Brown (CHC) | 5.59 12 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.228 | +339 Jarren Duran (BOS) | 0.216 | +363 Spencer Arrighetti (HOU) | 5.52 13 Wilyer Abreu (BOS) | 0.226 | +342 Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.211 | +374 Emmet Sheehan (LAD) | 5.25 14 Corey Seager (TEX) | 0.224 | +346 Julio Rodriguez (SEA) | 0.205 | +388 Dustin May (BOS) | 5.11 15 Juan Soto (NYM) | 0.224 | +346 Jasrado Chisholm (NYY) | 0.202 | +395 Brady Singer (CIN) | 5.02 16 Manny Machado (SD) | 0.223 | +348 Trea Turner (PHI) | 0.2 | +400 Dean Kremer (BAL) | 5.02 17 Bryce Harper (PHI) | 0.223 | +348 Dylan Crews (WAS) | 0.199 | +403 Victor Mederos (LAA) | 5.01 18 Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) | 0.222 | +350 Kyle Tucker (CHC) | 0.195 | +413 Nestor Cortes (SD) | 4.99 19 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.221 | +352 Andres Gimenez (TOR) | 0.191 | +424 Michael Wacha (KC) | 4.71 20 Brent Rooker (ATH) | 0.219 | +357 Xander Bogaerts (SD) | 0.19 | +426 Jose Berrios (TOR) | 4.7

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

For users in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia, BetMGM is running a promotion where you can get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $10 or more wins. For users in other states, BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets to cover your first wager. You can sign up for the promotion going on in your state with the code CBSSPORTS after clicking "CLAIM BONUS" on this page and setting up a BetMGM account. Click here to claim the offer: