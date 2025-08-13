The Chicago Cubs are off to a poor start in August, losing for the sixth time in their last nine games when they fell to Toronto in a 5-1 final on Tuesday. Cubs star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went hitless for the seventh time during that nine-game stretch, but he is still batting .257 with 27 homers this season. He is facing Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, who allowed five earned runs against the Royals at the beginning of the month. Crow-Armstrong has stolen 30 bases this season, and SportsLine's Inside the Lines team is backing Crow-Armstrong to steal a base on Wednesday at +280 odds.

Eugenio Suarez, Mariners, over 0.5 home runs (+380 at Fanatics).

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, over 0.5 stolen bases (+270 at Fanatics).

Hunter Brown, Astros, under 6.5 strikeouts (-110 at Fanatics).

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Eugenio Suarez, Mariners, over 0.5 home runs (+380)

Suarez hit his first homer with the Mariners last Tuesday against the White Sox after hitting 36 homers for Arizona before switching teams. The third baseman ranks fifth in the majors in home runs this season, trailing only sluggers Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Judge. He has a difficult matchup against Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, who has a 1.44 ERA across 10 starts. However, Suarez has the highest home run projection of the day with a model line of +131

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs, over 0.5 stolen bases (+270)

While Crow-Armstrong is in a bit of a slump, he still ranks second on the team in hits (116) and holds the lead for stolen bases (30). He got on base against St. Louis on Sunday, swiping a bag in that game. Given the talent that he has put on display this season, he is not going to stay in a slump much longer. The model has Crow-Armstrong's stolen base odds at +245, which creates value at +270.

Hunter Brown, Astros, under 6.5 strikeouts (-110)

Brown has been Houston's best starting pitcher this season, entering Wednesday's start with a 9-5 record and 2.51 ERA. He has not been striking out many batters lately though, going under 6.5 strikeouts in three straight appearances. The 26-year-old just faced Boston on Aug. 1, when he struck out six batters across seven innings. He is facing them again on Wednesday, giving an advantage to the Red Sox lineup, and the model has Brown finishing with 5.92 strikeouts.

MLB Home Run, Stolen Base, Strikeout Cheat Sheet

The SportsLine Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple. We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in 'our direction' so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social, and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

Just 5 days ago we cruised to an easy over 5.5 Ks for Brandon Woodruff at -155. With the Brewers rolling and Woodruff averaging 7.5 Ks in 6 starts since missing over a season the best line on major books is all the way up to 7.5 and at -142 (FanDuel) our 6.94 projection has no value.

I do see Nick Pivetta over 5.5 Ks early Wed am available at -125 on both Fanatics and Hard Rock. His line is low because he averages 5.6 Ks and is 4-6 over this line in road starts (solid 6.4, 8-5 at home) and has had 4 straight unders. But prior to this stretch he was on a 5-1 over stretch averaging over 7 Ks per start. He looks to be in a good buy low spot with the Giants struggling offensively scoring 2, 0, 1, and 1 runs coming into this game.

RANK HR SB K 8/13 PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINE PLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINE STARTER | K PROJ 1 Eugenio Suarez (SEA) | 0.433 | +131 Chandler Simpson (TB) | 0.322 | +211 Logan Gilbert (SEA) | 6.98 2 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.347 | +188 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.29 | +245 Brandon Woodruff (MIL) | 6.94 3 Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.325 | +208 Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.283 | +253 Hunter Greene (CIN) | 6.58 4 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.301 | +232 Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.267 | +275 Joe Ryan (MIN) | 6.46 5 Byron Buxton (MIN) | 0.292 | +242 Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.266 | +276 Nick Pivetta (SD) | 6.44 6 Junior Caminero (TB) | 0.287 | +248 Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.265 | +277 Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) | 6.1 7 Nick Kurtz (ATH) | 0.284 | +252 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.26 | +285 Hunter Brown (HOU) | 5.92 8 Aaron Judge (NYY) | 0.28 | +257 Xavier Edwards (MIA) | 0.239 | +318 Kevin Gausman (TOR) | 5.84 9 Riley Greene (DET) | 0.255 | +292 Ha-seong Kim (TB) | 0.237 | +322 Zac Gallen (ARI) | 5.72 10 Brandon Lowe (TB) | 0.239 | +318 CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.235 | +326 J.T. Ginn (ATH) | 5.29 11 Ketel Marte (ARI) | 0.239 | +318 Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.232 | +331 David Peterson (NYM) | 5.04 12 Bryce Harper (PHI) | 0.237 | +322 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.222 | +350 Seth Lugo (KC) | 5.04 13 Kyle Stowers (MIA) | 0.235 | +326 Maikel Garcia (KC) | 0.22 | +355 Eury Perez (MIA) | 5.04 14 Kerry Carpenter (DET) | 0.234 | +327 Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.219 | +357 Merrill Kelly (TEX) | 5.02 15 Mike Trout (LAA) | 0.229 | +337 Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.213 | +369 Mitch Keller (PIT) | 4.99 16 Matt Wallner (MIN) | 0.228 | +339 Randy Arozarena (SEA) | 0.212 | +372 Trevor Rogers (BAL) | 4.98 17 Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.227 | +341 David Hamilton (BOS) | 0.209 | +378 Cam Schlittler (NYY) | 4.98 18 Randy Arozarena (SEA) | 0.227 | +341 Jarren Duran (BOS) | 0.206 | +385 Gavin Williams (CLE) | 4.89 19 Julio Rodriguez (SEA) | 0.224 | +346 Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.202 | +395 Kai-Wei Teng (SF) | 4.72 20 Wilyer Abreu (BOS) | 0.222 | +350 Trea Turner (PHI) | 0.201 | +398 Shane Smith (CHW) | 4.65

